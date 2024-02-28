How A Rare Triple Swap Of Kidneys Came To Rescue Of Three Husbands - PSRI Hospital

February 28, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

New Delhi:

In a unique situation in Delhi, three men who needed new kidneys couldn't get them from their wives because they didn't match medically. But, they were able to get help through a special arrangement. Each man received a kidney from another one's wife. This happened through three surgeries, one after the other, taking 14 hours in total, at Pushpawati Singhania Hospital and Research Institute (PSRI).

Delhi resident Sana Khatun, 26, gave her kidney to Ajay Shukla, 40, and her husband, Md Umar Yusuf, 37, received it from Lakshmi Chhaya, 40, of Bihar’s Madhubani.

Ms Chhaya’s husband, Kamlesh Mandal, 54, got the kidney from city resident Maya Shukla, 37, whose husband received the organ from Ms Sana.

“After the surgeries, the three couples, who were strangers to each other, have now become friends and emotionally very connected. Some people talk of Hindus and Muslims as being different people, but we are all humans and have the same blood and kidneys,” said Sanjiv Saxena, chairman of PSRI Institute of Renal Sciences.

The surgeries took place on July 8, led by Dr P P Singh, the head of kidney transplant surgery at PSRI, from 8 am to 10 pm, with a team of seven surgeons, six anaesthetists, 18 staff nurses and 20 operation theatre (OT) technicians.

“Two couples had blood group incompatibility. Only Sana Khatun had a blood group of O+ and thus she could donate to anybody, but there’s another catch. When we performed the ‘cross-match’ of the couple, it was found positive, so even she could not donate to her husband Yusuf,” Mr Saxena said.

In cross-match testing, the blood of the donor and the recipient are mixed. If the recipient’s blood cells attack and destroy the donor’s blood cells, the test is positive. This indicates that the recipient’s body has antibodies that will fight against the donor’s cells. However, if the test is negative, it means the donor and recipient are a good match for kidney donation because there’s no reaction.

“The three couples were incompatible for donation separately, but we realised if they swapped kidneys with one another (triple-swapping), the issue could have been resolved. So, we went for it. But, that meant adequate preparations and back-to-back three transplants,” Mr Saxena said.

“Double swapping in which two sides decide to swap kidneys to benefit each other is normal, but three parties, in this case three couples mutually agreeing to donate kidneys to each other is rare (triple-swapping), and this case is in all likelihood the first such case in Delhi,” he said.

Mr Saxena mentioned that by deciding to help each other out, the three couples avoided the huge expenses they would have faced with the antibody removal process, which costs a lot.

Additionally, the risk of ‘graft rejection’—when a person’s body has problems after getting a new organ—is much higher with that method.

The senior doctor explained that kidney transplants usually happen within families, but swapping kidneys by mutual agreement is a rare and different approach.

