Holani Group raises ₹ 184 Crores for SME Focused Fund

• The company’s focused approach and deep understanding of the SME landscape enable it to identify promising businesses with high growth potential in SME segment

• The fund to contribute to the growth of the SME ecosystem.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Holani Venture Capital Fund, a ₹ 300 crores SME focused fund launched on Apr 27th, 2024, at Jaipur and promoted by a renowned name in the investing realm -- The Holani Group – has received ₹ 184 crores till May 27th, 2024, one month of its launch.

The Holani group forayed in to fund management and investment sector on receiving the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for registration of its Alternate Investment Fund on Apr 3rd, 2024, enabling it to operate as a Equity Fund house. The green signal from markets regulator enabled Holani group to receive the investor monies for the dynamic Indian equity markets. The fund also has a greenshoe option to retain additional ₹100 crore.

“We are thankful to all the investors for the faith shown by them and parking ₹ 184 crores in just one month of the launch of our fund. We stand by our commitment to empower SMEs and fuel their growth. With our sector-agnostic strategy, meticulous research and prudent risk management, we aim to create long-term value for our clients while fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth of India through our fund,” Mr. Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited said.

The venture capital fund (VCF) -- Holani Venture Capital Fund Category I AIF (Alternate Investment Fund) – is an Indian growth capital private equity fund that is managed and sponsored by Holani Capital Advisors LLP. The fund has now been duly registered under SEBI as Category I AIF – Venture Capital Fund.

The fund provides opportunity to individuals, including high networth individuals, corporates, institutional investors, financial institutions, family offices, insurance companies, foreign investors, other alternative investment funds and other permissible investors to invest through this fund.

About Holani Group:

Holani Consultants Private Limited is a SEBI registered Merchant Banker and Stock Broker based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It offers services related to the financial markets such as IPO management, Business Valuation consultancy, Financial Management and Advisory, Bank Financing, Stock Broking and other advisory/ consultancy services related to Securities Market.

Holani Consultants Private Ltd received its Merchant Banking license as a “Category-I Merchant Bankers” in 2018 (SEBI Registration Number - INM000012467) and Stock Broking license as a “Alpha Category Stock Brokers” in 2021 (SEBI Registration Number - INZ000299835). Holani Consultants Private Limited has built a strong investment banking team with more than 40 years of combined experience in the field of finance and marketing.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

