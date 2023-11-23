Hoichoi’s Top 5 Most-Watched Shows: Viewer’s Favourites

November 23, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

Hoichoi, the leading Bengali streaming platform, has become a hub for captivating and diverse content that resonates with audiences around the globe. In this article, we delve into the pulse of Hoichoi’s viewership, exploring the top 5 most watched Bengali web series that have captured the hearts and attention of Bengali audiences.

Byomkesh:

“Byomkesh,” based on the iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshi created by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, takes the top spot. The gripping narratives, brilliant detective work, and period setting have made this series a fan favorite. Dive into the world of mysteries with Byomkesh and explore why this show has become a staple for Hoichoi viewers.

Sampurna:

“Sampurna” story of two women for their rights. Can a woman lose her control over her own body when she marries? The two most barriers to Sampurna’s pursuit of justice are her family and the social code, which she encounters when she speaks out against the violence Nandini’s husband commits on the latter. Watch this interesting journey and be inspired by Sampurna’s strong determination to take control of her life.

Eken Babu:

Middle-aged Bengali man Eken Babu is not like the other. That would be none other than Ekendra Sen, a master investigator with a unique flair for solving tricky cases. Additionally, Bapi and Pramatha, his companions, go with him wherever a mystery leads. Discover why Hoichoi viewers have come to rely on this programme by delving into the world of Funny Mysteries with Eken Babu.

Montu Pilot:

Montu, a man broken by life, is wandering in the dim corners of the city. Can he find love in the tough world of the flesh trade? Walk with Montu as he travels through shadows and difficulties, looking for a bit of affection in a hard world. It’s a journey where hope fights against despair, and love becomes a guiding light in the darkest parts of his life.

Karagar:

The story of “Karagar” centres around a mysterious personality. A prisoner appears in Cell No. 145 at Akashnagar Central Jail, claiming to be immortal, after the facility has been closed for fifty years. What mysteries lies behind this mysterious man, and what does he truly represent? Take in the suspense as the story builds.

