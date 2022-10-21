History and Significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras, also called Dhanavantri Trayodashi and Dhanatrayodashi, marks the commencement of Diwali celebrations across India. It falls on the 13 th lunar day (Trayodashi Tithi) of Krishna Paksha or Dark Fortnight. On this day, which will be celebrated on 23 rd October this year, people buy utensils, jewellery, vehicles, and home/kitchen appliances, as they believe that the festival of Dhanteras is auspicious for buying metals. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras for happiness, prosperity, and wealth.

History of Dhanteras

Like many other religious festivals, Dhanteras is also associated with a few popular Hindu mythological anecdotes. Many people dedicate Dhanteras to medicine Lord Dhanvantri, while others spend their time worshipping Lord Yamaraj and Goddess Lakshmi.

You will find three major folklore related to Dhanteras. Of the three, two are part of the Samudra Manthan, while one is associated with Lord Yamaraj.

Story of Lord Dhanvantri:

According to age-old Hindu texts, Dhanvantri is considered the god of Ayurveda and Medicine. It’s believed that he was the one who imparted knowledge of Ayurveda to mankind and helped them get rid of diseases. On Dhanteras, devotees pray to Lord Dhanvantri for curing chronic illnesses through Ayurveda.

Besides, it’s also believed that Lord Dhanvantri was a physician to all the Hindu gods. Ancient Hindu mythological books claim that Dhanvantri was a manifestation of Lord Vishnu and was born via Samudra Manthan, or the churned sea, with a book based on Ayurveda and an Amrit pot in his hands.

Story of Goddess Lakshmi:

Another legendary story on Dhanteras is associated with Goddess Lakshmi. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi emerged through Samudra Manthan, sitting on a lotus, with a vessel stocked with gold, symbolizing good fortune, prosperity, happiness, and wealth. Devotees make beautiful rangolis at their main door and light up their homes with diyas to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and seek her blessings.

Besides, daughters are referred to as Goddess Lakshmi in Hindu families or as an embodiment of good luck. Rituals of Dhanteras and Lakshmi Pooja also manifest the belief that when daughters or daughters-in-law leave behind their foot impressions at the entrance of their house using ‘kumkum,’ the family is blessed with success and prosperity.

Story of Lord Yamaraj:

Lastly, the third and most interesting story is based on King Hima’s son, whose horoscope predicted that he’d die on the 4 th day after his marriage because of a snake bite. However, upon hearing this, his wife made the decision to turn her husband’s fate around. She ensured that her husband didn’t sleep on the 4 th day of their marriage by narrating stories and keeping him awake.

To deceive the snake, she made a pile of all her coins and ornaments at their sleeping chamber’s entrance and lit several diyas. When the god of death, Yamaraj, arrived disguised as a snake, he couldn’t see anything due to the brightness of the diyas and the metals.

It is believed that Lord Yamaraj stayed there the entire night and left the following morning silently, without killing King Hima’s son. For this reason, Dhanteras is also known as Yamadepdaan, where people offer earthen diyas to Lord Yamaraj to please him and pray for the long lives of their family.

Significance of Dhanteras

On the evening of Dhanteras, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Dhanvantri and Goddess Lakshmi to bring peace and happiness to their homes. In Hindu culture, its believed that Goddess Lakshmi only enters a neat and clean house.

Hence, on Dhanteras, people clean their houses to attract and invite Goddess Lakshmi into their abode. They light diyas, make rangolis, and put torans at the entrance. Many also worship Lord Yamaraj at night and offer their prayers to seek his blessings.

People consider Dhanteras extremely auspicious for purchasing silverware, gold earrings for women, or anything related to metal. They believe it brings good luck and wealth to them. Besides, a few also prefer worshiping their main income source, as the shopkeepers worship their place of work, and farmers worship their beautifully-adorned cattle.

Conclusion:

Dhanteras isn’t just a festival. It is a beautiful blend of fascinating mythology, hope, worship, and festivity. People in India dress up in traditional Indian wear and celebrate the festival with utmost zeal and pomp.

We hope that this day brings fresh hopes, new dreams, and pleasant moments in your life. Happy Dhanteras!