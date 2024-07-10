Healing Hearts, Restoring Lives: Dr. Praveen Chakravarthy heals millions through healthcare initiatives

India, a country with a population of about 1.4 billion people, one of the world’s fastest growing economies still struggles with inadequate health infrastructure. As per the National Health Profile, the country only has an average of 0.9 beds per 1000 people, and out of that only 30 percent are available to the rural population. A large strata of the country still struggles with health infrastructural issues where the most downtrodden sections of the society are not able to access basic health facilities. However, individuals like Dr. Praveen Chakravarthy and their constant efforts have been making a significant change.

Who is Dr. Praveen Chakravarthy?

Dr. Praveen Chakravarthy is a social worker from southern India’s Andhra Pradesh who has been at the forefront of providing healthcare facilities to the most unreserved areas of the country. Praveen, who is an avid traveller as well, travelled across villages to find that traditional remedies were still the first preference for the residents. However, due to improper medical guidance and knowledge, these remedies didn’t prove as fruitful the villagers thought it to be.

Providing Healthcare to Marginalised Communities

Since then, Praveen through his NGO SYLOM, has organized an impressive 1,870 health camps across India, covering regions such as Araku, Prakasam district, Paderu, the areas near the Odisha borders, Jharkhand, and many other locations. Through collaboration with learned doctors across the country he has ensured that the health camps provided essential medical services and education to communities that had long been neglected.

Not only this but Praveen’s impact extends beyond general healthcare. He has assisted 67 cancer patients, 112 heart patients, and 76 dialysis patients, providing them with the necessary support and resources for their treatments, with the help of his acquaintances from abroad, Praveen sourced the best wheelchair equipment for handicapped individuals. Overcoming numerous logistical challenges, including clearing customs, he distributed over 10,000 wheelchairs across India to those in need. The initiative significantly helped physically challenged individuals and improved their mobility and quality of life.

Contributions during COVID

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when an acute healthcare crisis was surrounding the country, Praveen Chakravarthy’s contributions made a major difference. He provided oxygen cylinders to nearly 1,200 children and distributed around 20,000 COVID-19 test kits and masks. When many lost their homes and jobs, Praveen provided shelter to almost 4000 people throughout the county. Praveen spent crores during the pandemic to help people in need. He gathered a group of volunteers and later awarded them as COVID Heroes for their efforts in helping him reach out to those who needed help. Through this team, he distributed and delivered thousands of rice bags, fruits, vegetables, and monthly groceries to the doorsteps of COVID-affected individuals.

Inspiring Future Generations

The World Health Organisation recommends at least one doctor per thousand people. However, India’s current state is worse than imagined as it has a single doctor treating almost 11,000 patients. The Indian Journal of Public Health recommends that India needs 20 lakh doctors by 2030. Understanding the dire need for medical professionals, Praveen has inspired many children to pursue careers in medicine. His vision is to create a generation of doctors committed to serving the most vulnerable populations, ensuring that his efforts have a lasting impact on community health. Since 2012, Praveen has also organised a blood camp every year and is a regular donor himself in order to create awareness for Blood Donation.

Dr. Praveen Chakravarthy’s Vision for Healthcare in India

Dr. Praveen Chakravarty’s work in healthcare and beyond has brought hope and tangible improvements to thousands of lives. His work for the community has made him an example to set for welfare and social work in the country. Praveen believes that medical services should be provided with a will to make everyone healthy and disease free without discriminating against anyone on the basis of their caste, creed, religion or colour. The selfless service is only the cure to many of the problems that exist in society, Praveen says.

