Gurdeep Singh’s Fastway: Leading the Charge in India’s Broadband and Cable TV Industry

For over 3 decades, the Jujhar Group, based in Ludhiana, Punjab, has epitomized innovation and excellence. Led by the visionary Chairman S. Gurdeep Singh, the conglomerate has established a dominant presence across a variety of sectors, including logistics, entertainment, broadband, media, real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, and healthcare. Among its distinguished accomplishments is Fastway, a brand now synonymous with superior digital cable TV and broadband services. Fastway’s adeptness at navigating market changes has reinforced its position as a leading industry force.

Unmatched Entertainment Experience

Fastway’s entertainment services are unparalleled, offering viewers access to over 400 channels, including both SD and HD options. Moreover, Fastway provides free access to local channels, ensuring that regional content remains within reach for its vast audience.

At the heart of Fastway’s success is its robust entertainment services, delivering endless entertainment with unmatched picture quality. Customers enjoy a hassle-free experience with convenient online payment options, making the process seamless and efficient. This customer-centric approach has not only retained a loyal customer base but has also attracted new subscribers, significantly boosting Fastway’s market share.

Expansive Reach and Infrastructure

Fastway’s reach extends across eight states and over 300 cities, with more than 2.5 crore viewers enjoying its services. The company’s infrastructure is equally impressive, with over 21,000 kilometers of optic fiber cable laid out to ensure a stable and high-speed connection. As pioneers of the first underground infrastructure, Fastway has set new standards in the industry, providing reliable and uninterrupted services.

The company boasts a staggering 280,000+ kilometers of extensive fiber network and 10,000+ kilometers of local service partnerships. This extensive network is supported by a dedicated team of over 3,000 professionals, ensuring top-notch service delivery and customer support. Fastway’s in-house call centers, with over 400 seats, are always ready to address customer queries and provide prompt resolutions, further enhancing customer satisfaction.

Broadband and Digital Cable Leadership

In addition to its stellar TV services, Fastway has also made significant strides in the broadband sector. With over 5 million digital cable subscribers, Fastway offers high-speed internet services that cater to the needs of both individual and business users. The demand for reliable internet has surged, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people work from home and require robust connectivity for streaming, gaming, and other online activities. Fastway has met this demand head-on, continuously upgrading its infrastructure to provide faster and more reliable internet services.

Innovation and Market Adaptation Post-COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about unprecedented changes in consumer behavior, with a marked increase in demand for digital services. Fastway quickly adapted to these changes, leveraging its extensive infrastructure and technological capabilities to provide uninterrupted services. The company enhanced its online payment systems and customer service platforms to accommodate the increased demand, ensuring that customers could access support and make payments without leaving their homes.

Fastway also expanded its content offerings, providing a diverse range of channels to cater to the varied interests of its viewers. From entertainment and news to educational and regional content, Fastway ensured that its viewers had access to comprehensive and engaging content during the lockdowns.

Leadership and Vision

The remarkable growth and success of Fastway can be attributed to the strategic vision and leadership of S. Gurdeep Singh, the Chairman and Founder of the Jujhar Group. His relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation has propelled Fastway to new heights, setting benchmarks in the industry. Gurdeep Singh’s commitment to providing high-quality services and his foresight in expanding the company’s infrastructure have ensured that Fastway remains at the forefront of digital entertainment and connectivity.

As Fastway continues to grow and evolve, it remains committed to delivering unparalleled services to its customers, staying true to the values of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction that have defined its journey so far. Under the guidance of Gurdeep Singh, Fastway is poised to lead the industry into the future, setting new standards of excellence and innovation.

