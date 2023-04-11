“Gujarat Home Minister Inaugurates JITO Ratnamani Hostel, First Common Hostel for 4 Jain Communities in Ahmedabad”

April 11, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

Ahmedabad, 9th April 2023 : The importance of education in shaping the future of a nation cannot be overstated. Recognizing the need for quality accommodation for students in the Jain community, JITO Ahmedabad Education Trust took up the challenge of building the first-ever common hostel for 4 Jain communities in Ahmedabad. The hostel, named JITO Ratnamani Hostel, was inaugurated at Swastik Char Rasta, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Torrent Group Chairman Shri Sudhir Mehta, in the presence of JITO Gujarat and JITO Apeksh Team members.

Mr Prakash Sanghvi, Chairman of JITO Ahmedabad Education Trust, stated, “This common hostel is the first of its kind to encompass all the four pillars of Jain society. It is a home away from home for students who are building their future and need the best facilities to live, learn, and grow. We believe that every student deserves the best facilities to build their future, and our hostels are designed to meet their needs.”

JITO Ratnamani Hostel is located in the heart of Ahmedabad and offers a range of modern facilities, including complete in-room facilities, Wi-Fi, 24x7 security, gym, dining commons, and low-energy active systems and passive design facilities. The hostel also provides a well-stocked library for students to focus on their academic pursuits.

Mr Rishabh Patel, Project Convener of JITO Ratnamani Hostel, said, “We hope this facility will be a ray of hope for students and inspire them to pursue their dreams with dedication and commitment.”

The inauguration of JITO Ratnamani Hostel was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Torrent Group Chairman Shri Sudhir Mehta, and marks a significant milestone in providing quality accommodation for students from the Jain community in Ahmedabad. This initiative by JITO Ahmedabad Education Trust reflects its commitment to promoting education and empowering students with the best facilities to build a bright future.

