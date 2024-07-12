GTF: Revolutionizing Stock Market Education for 8 Remarkable Years

GTF (Get Together Finance), one of the best stock market institutes in India aims to create an easy learning environment for individuals interested in the stock market. Since its inception in 2015, GTF Institute has strived to emerge as a beacon of excellence in providing stock market education all over India.

Vision: Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar founded Get Together Finance with a clear vision of demonstrating the stock market and making it accessible to novice traders as well as investors.

Mission: The mission of GTF has been to provide high-quality education and inculcate up to date knowledge about stock trading. It ensures that the students can navigate the complexities of the stock market with confidence and competence. #HarGharGTFTrader is the main motto that depicts to make each individual financially independent by adopting trading as a profession.

In this vast and dynamic world of stock market, GTF understands the need to impart education related to trading as it has now become crucial for success. The institute has a significant contribution towards financial literacy and in the success of countless individuals with the exclusive courses and expert guidance that it offers. Let me familiarize you with how GTF has been able to make independent financial individuals.

Advanced Learning Methods

The programs are designed for any individual who is interested to learn the stock market; it could be perhaps, businessmen, professionals, housewives, students or others. GTF offers advanced learning programs in which GTF: Trading in the Zone is designed with the purpose of enlightening students with technical analysis. Demand and Supply Dynamics, price actions, and candlestick patterns are the central principles in this course. Your journey in this course will include modules:

Demand and Supply Theory

Trading on Multiple Time Frame Analysis

Trend Analysis

Risk Management

Sector Analysis

Moving Average (Simple, Exponential, Linearly Weighted)

Market Traps

Trading Against Trends

Trading Indicators and many more.

GTF Options course targets those individuals who want to adopt options trading as a profession. You will have a brief understanding about options premium calculations with the help of greeks and when to be an option buyer or option seller. At the end of this course, you will have skills:

Risk Correlations

Benefits of Trading Options

Intrinsic Value / Time Value

Breakeven

Option Buying / Option Selling

Volatility Analysis

Greeks: Delta/Theta/Vega/Gamma/Rho and many more.

GTF uses exclusive technological methods to enhance the learning experience for individuals. It offers online courses, webinars, question and answers sessions, and interactive trading simulations which encourage students to nourish their skills in trading.

Seasoned Mentorship

GTF students can avail of Lifetime Mentorship as skilled mentors of GTF join students throughout their trading journey. GTF mentors bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the institute. GTF professional team consists of successful traders and financial advisors who provide actual insights about the market and help students to grab practical knowledge which is beyond textbooks. Highly skilled professional mentors engage regularly with the students

Community and Networking

Over the years, GTF has developed a strong community of traders who regularly engage with each other as well as mentors in groups to crack the best opportunities in trading. The institute has built a successful networking system with students and mentors by hosting events, alumni meet ups, where many traders from the community share their experiences, discuss strategies and collaborate on market opportunities and help new traders to build a career out of it.

Path towards Success

The institute has maintained a leading position in the market by focusing towards educational needs of traders. The journey of 8 years has been very transforming as the institute has empowered approximately 2.5 lakh traders in the markets and still the numbers are counting. GTF emphasizes on providing genuine support and skillful guidance of the stock market to the students.

GTF is consistently forming new strategies and ways to achieve its goals. All of this has been possible because of the community that we have built over the years. Each member who is connected to GTF is precious in many ways and the institute promises to allow people to change their lives through financial knowledge.

Conclusion

GTF has successfully contributed towards imparting education about the stock market. GTF continues to empower students while accepting new challenges and committing towards innovation and quality to provide best opportunities to the traders. It will strive to deliver top notch education with expert guidance and a supportive community throughout the trading journey of an individual.

"This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release."