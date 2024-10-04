ADVERTISEMENT

GSV Framework. (GenAI Solution Validation) making an impact in IT industry

Published - October 04, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Shailesh Gore is a Director at KPMG LLP based in Chicago, Illinois, USA. At KPMG, he is responsible for managing KPMG application quality and transformation. As part of his role, he built innovative solutions using GenAI in Quality Assurance. As the Head of Quality Assurance, he brings over 20 years of experience in leading and managing IT services and quality assurance teams to ensure the highest standards of product and service quality. His role involves overseeing all QA activities, from planning and implementing quality management systems to conducting audits and inspections. He is dedicated to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and excellence within the organization. Has a successful record of collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality products on schedule. His expertise includes developing and executing quality assurance strategies, managing risk assessments, and ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations. Successfully led a team of 250+ QA professionals in a global organization, resulting in a 30% reduction in product defects in KPMG.

