Goethe Zentrum Conducts First Ever German Oktoberfest in Coimbatore 

November 17, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

Goethe Zentrum Coimbatore is conducting for the first time in Coimbatore “The German Oktoberfest”, which is a grand celebration of the German Culture. This will take place at Hotel The Grand Regent from 24th to 26th November 2023 (all days inclusive).

The Oktoberfest has a very special place in Germany as it is like a carnival celebrated in the major cities.

As an official cooperation partner of the Goethe Institutes, to impart German Language and Culture, Coimbatore Goethe Zentrum would like to bring a slice of the Bavarian charm to the heart of South India, we have invited German Chef, Mr. Kurt Henkensmeier, President of the German Chefs Association, Rhineland-Palatinate, who will arrive in Coimbatore on the 18th of November and will be in Coimbatore till the end of November and will take us through an exquisite culinary journey offering a wide spread of German delicacies and world class cuisines.

In addition to this, for an auditory feast to the festivities, the German Music Band named “Blechsauga” will be performing live at the venue on all the 3 days playing original Oktoberfest tunes. Bleuchsauga is a troupe of 5 members headed by Mr. Armin Seibert, who is the founder of Blechsauga. This music troupe has played more than 500 concerts across Europe with their own songs. Their musical instruments are typical German such as baritone, trombone, airhorn, saxophone, flugelhorn, trumpet etc. along with Guitar. This is the first time the band is performing in Coimbatore.

Fun and frolic are guaranteed to all ages as there are various engaging activities which are typically German. The uniqueness of this Oktoberfest is that Goethe Zentrum has tried to bring in all original German food and beverages to the table.

With many German companies establishing its operations in Coimbatore showcasing German culture and language is the nice thing which Coimbatore should venture into to highlight the German spirit in us.

The tickets are sold at the venue as well as at Goethe Zentrum and will be shortly available on BookmyShow. Priced very reasonably, the Goethe Zentrum expects to cover its cost through sponsorship from interest companies.

Website: https://goethecoimbatore.com/events/

