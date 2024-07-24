GM Modular Inaugurates New Experience Center in Chennai

GM Modular, a leading name in the electrical industry, proudly announces the inauguration of its new 4,500 square foot experience center in Chennai. This significant milestone marks the expansion of GM Modular’s footprint in the region, letting consumer experience the product

ADVERTISEMENT

The new experience center, located at Prestige Zackria Metropolitan, Mount Road - Chennai, was inaugurated by renowned Bollywood actor and GM Modular’s brand ambassador Mr. Suniel Shetty. Designed with a modern aesthetic and equipped with interactive displays, the center provides an immersive experience, allowing customers to explore and experience GM Modular’s latest offerings firsthand, including their renowned modular switches, home automation systems, decorative lights, fan and home appliances.

“We are thrilled to open our new experience center in Chennai,” said Mr. Jayanth Jain, CEO and MD of GM Modular. “Chennai represents a significant market for GM, and with the growing demand, we wanted our customers to have a comprehensive and engaging experience with our products all in one place. This new center not only showcases our latest innovations but also reinforces our commitment to providing top-notch solutions tailored to our customers’ needs. It’s a proud moment for GM as we continue to expand and innovate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The inauguration event, graced by Mr. Suniel Shetty, was attended by key industry leaders, esteemed guests, and members of the media. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the experience center, interact with the products, and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and technologies in the electrical industry.

Mr. Suniel Shetty expressed his admiration for GM Modular’s innovative approach and the quality of their products, stating, “Being associated with GM Modular for a long time has been a rewarding experience. Seeing the brand grow and continuously innovate to serve its customers better is truly inspiring. This new experience center is a testament to GM’s dedication to excellence and innovation. It is a moment of pride to witness a ‘Make in India’ brand setting such high standards and making an impact in the industry and across the world.

Founded in 2002, GM has always been at the forefront of home electrical solutions

ADVERTISEMENT

that have exceeded market requirements and expectations. GM is the largest

producer of switches in India and has been the first company to introduce some

revolutionary products like new generation switches, home automation, Bluetooth

ADVERTISEMENT

music players, LED lighting, Fans and appliances, and much more.

The innovations are the result of a strong R&D team, which is further complemented by an equally dedicated, and capable product design team. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is spread around 2.5 lakh square feet with the most efficient and high-grade machinery that produces the finest quality products.

For more information, visit the new experience center at GM Experience Center, Block no. 4 & 5, Ground Floor, Prestige Zackria Metropolitan, Mount Road - Chennai.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.