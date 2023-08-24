Global Investors Summit-2023 is being organized in Uttarakhand*

August 24, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

Uttarakhand government intensified preparations, CM interacted with the industry in the national capital

CM Gave information about the steps taken by the Uttarakhand government for ease of doing business

Discussions were also held with FICCI and CII, suggestions were taken*

All kinds of facilities will be given to entrepreneurs: CM Dhami

* Prominent entrepreneurs gave their suggestions during the dialogue. Expressed consent on investment in the state*

Uttarakhand government is going to organize Global Investors Summit-2023 this year. For this, the Uttarakhand government has stepped up its preparations. In this direction, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with the people of the industry in the national capital New Delhi on Monday evening. Information about the steps taken by the Uttarakhand government for ease of doing business was given in the programme.

The CM also held discussions with FICCI and CII and took their suggestions. He said that the Uttarakhand government is giving all kinds of facilities to the entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami called upon the entrepreneurs to make Uttarakhand their workplace. Describing Uttarakhand as the fastest developing state in the country, the Chief Minister said that our entrepreneurs are the brand ambassadors of the state. During the dialogue, a large number of representatives of various industries gave their suggestions and agreed to invest in the state.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set a target of making the country’s economy USD 5 trillion. Keeping this in mind, the Uttarakhand state has launched the Shashkt Uttarakhand Mission to strengthen the state’s economy, under which a target has been set to double the state’s GSDP in the next 5 years. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 is being organized by the state as a link to achieve this goal.

The Chief Minister said that the investor-centric policies of the State, investment in infrastructure, availability of skilled manpower and good governance have laid the foundation for a healthy investment climate in the State. Setu (State Institute for Empowering and Transforming Uttarakhand) has been set up in the state like NITI Aayog for better planning structure, effective policy making, promotion of innovations and inter-departmental coordination and monitoring and evaluation of development works.

The Chief Minister said that like the Government of India, the state government is also taking action to remove/replace unnecessary Acts. So far about 1250 such Acts have been identified, out of which about 500 Acts are being repealed through Single Repeal Act. He said that the procedures are being simplified by the state government to provide better and time-bound facilities to the investors. Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) has been formed to create infrastructure facilities in the state and attract investors.

The Chief Minister said that today all the states are envisioning an economically strong state. We have also set a target of making Uttarakhand the best state in the country by the year 2025. To fulfill this objective, we are working towards realizing the Prime Minister’s concept of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas” through collective efforts.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has special attachment to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In the last 09 years, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, rapid development works have been done in every field in the state of Uttarakhand. Various development schemes have been given to the state of Uttarakhand by the Prime Minister. The work on Char Dham All Weather Road is going on at a fast pace. Work on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line is progressing at a fast pace. Uttarakhand is also known as the spiritual capital of India. He said that the entire Uttarakhand is a best destination from the point of view of filming

He said that along with “ease of doing business” there is “peace of doing business” in the state. The incidents of labor unrest are negligible in the industries operating in the state of Uttarakhand. The loss of manpower in industries due to labor unrest is the lowest in the country. The crime rate in Uttarakhand is 22 percent less crime rate than the national average.

The Chief Minister said that in the Export Preparedness Index for the year 2022 released by NITI Aayog, the state of Uttarakhand ranks first among the Himalayan states, while it ranks ninth in the entire country. In the “LEADS” ranking of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Uttarakhand is included in the State Achievers category in the year 2022 ranking. Similarly, Startups are included in the “Leader” category in the ranking. A dedicated “Investor Facilitation Cell” has been established at the Directorate of Industries level for investment promotion and promotion in the state, which provides dedicated handholding support as a “one stop shop” for investors/businessmen. The facility of a dedicated relationship manager is available for entrepreneurs with capital investment of more than Rs.5.00 crore. Online Single Window Clearance Portal www. investuttarakhand.uk.gov.in has been set up.

The Chief Minister said that industrialization has accelerated in Uttarakhand after 2003 due to the special industrial package approved by former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Three big industrial parks have been set up in the state. The policy framework of the state includes Tourism Policy-2023, MSME Policy-2023, Startup Policy-2023, Logistics Policy-2023, Policy-2023 for establishment of private industrial sectors. We have promulgated 27 policies in various fields. All the policies of the state are investor friendly and we have made our policies attractive as compared to other states. At present, a land bank of about 6000 acres has been made in the state for the establishment of industries in various sectors. Along with this, Policy-2023 has been implemented for the establishment of private industrial estates/areas to ensure availability of necessary land for industries. If 80 percent of the land is purchased by the entrepreneur for setting up industry in the private sector and there is an obstacle in purchasing the remaining land, then the said land will be acquired and made available by the state government.

The Chief Minister said that the resolution of the problems has been started from September, 2021 only through continuous dialogue with the entrepreneurs, stakeholders and concerned departments of the state. More than 90 percent of the problems raised by the entrepreneurs in various meetings have been resolved. A conciliation committee has been formed for resp…

