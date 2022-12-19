GIEO Gita Ashram unveils 40-feet ‘Virat Swaroop’ statue of Lord Krishna in presence of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Ji, Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj and his disciple Dr. Jogender Singh (Founder of OPJS University & OK Life Care)

December 19, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

India, 16 th December 2022: GIEO Gita Ashram unveiled a 40-feet Vishwa Swaroop of Lord Krishna with the blessings of Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Minister Anil Vij, MP Kartikeya Sharma, MLA Balraj Dandha and Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj’s disciple Dr. Jogender Singh, Founder of OPJS University, OK Life Care & Ok India News Channel were also present along with many other distinguished guests.

The 40-ft tall statue of Lord Krishna Virat Swaroop, constructed of ‘Ashtadhatu’ was installed at Jyotisar, a historical village where the battle of Mahabharata started. Jyotisar village is also the birthplace of the holy Bhagavad Gita. Weighing around 35 tonnes, the ‘Virat Swaroop’ statue is made from a mixture of four types of metals, with 85 percent copper and 15 percent other metals. The statue depicts nine forms of Lord Krishna.

During the unveiling program, a description of Lord Krishna’s journey from ‘Viraat Roop’ and ‘Vishwaroop’ was depicted through an incredible light and sound show. The statue unveiling was the first phase of the renovation of Jyotisar and the Krishna Circuit project.

Sharing his thoughts at the unveiling ceremony, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “Sanathan is the oldest dharma and we are very fortunate that Bhagwat Gita was written in India. We also have the manuscript of that age with us. The Bhagwat Gita provides us with information about the world and helps us deal with several real-life situations. I am delighted to witness this proud moment and see the magnificent statue being unveiled on the land of Mahabharata Kurukshetra itself at GIEO Gita Ashram.”

He further added, “A world-class Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra will be set up in Jyotisar in the coming year. The experiential center will be spread across five buildings and the first building will provide key information about the events before the war of Mahabharata. The information will be made available under the guidance of GIEO Gita Ashram.”

Dr. Jogender Singh Dalal who is a disciple of Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj and an Educationist, a business tycoon and international boxer shared, “I have always been a religious person and always find peace during my visits to these devout places. The newly erected statue will not only be a popular educational and religious destination for the new generation but a holistic experiential center at Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra.”

