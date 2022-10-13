Genomic Surveillance: An imperative to combat Infectious Diseases

Genomic surveillance is defined as the sequencing of the genetic material of pathogens and identifying changes over time, giving information on their origin, transmission, and virulence changes, if any. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has made a very strong case for genomic surveillance. The first sequence of SARS-CoV2 was shared days after the World Health Organization (WHO) was notified of cases of severe pneumonia in China. Based on this sequence the diagnostic assays were made, as also vaccine candidates were identified, setting into motion the entire chain of events for the pandemic mitigation. In addition, Genomic surveillance was used across the globe to monitor virus evolution and transmission and to identify variants of concern. Genomic surveillance is, therefore, a key component of public health efforts for mitigation and containment of infectious diseases, and antimicrobial resistance.

Genomic surveillance leverages technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS), creates the availability of whole genome data, and advances phylogenetic methods. These methods offer novel means to detect variants that are phenotypically or antigenically different. According to Dr. Varsha Potdar, Scientist E and Influenza group leader at the National Institute of Virology Pune, India has been investigating respiratory viral pathogens for the past many years, and standardized laboratory protocols to detect the SARS-CoV2 in clinical samples, as well as training several other laboratories to do the same.

“The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic highlighted the need and also enhanced the national capacity for genome sequencing. The Indian genome consortium which is a joint venture of MHF, DBT, CSIR, and ICMR continuously monitors the genetic changes of SARS-CoV-2 in SARS-CoV positive patients in India” she told The Hindu.

She further commented “Genome surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 helps in early detection of genomic variants in unusual trends like super spreader events, Clusters, travelers, patients with severe illness due to SARS-CoV- 2. It also helped in understanding the lineage of vaccine breakthrough cases. Continuous monitoring of SARS-CoV2 helps to understand the trends of the virus circulating in different parts of the country. Genome surveillance data linked with epidemiological data and its clinical correlation facilitate understanding whether the variant is of concern or not and result in appropriate public health actions”.

Even though Covid-19 has dominated the past two years, it is crucial to remember that a firm surveillance mechanism needs to be in place to detect and track novel pathogens, especially in a world that is so closely connected and provides opportunities for quick transmission. It is, therefore, imperative to have an alignment of governments, public health agencies, NGOs, and research institutions to maintain the momentum of pathogen monitoring and research.

The other seminal arm of surveillance is the tracking of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), often called as the silent pandemic. In India, there is a huge gap in this regard as there is no baseline data available. This calls for renewed action against AMR, as highlighted in the ‘Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance’ study published in The Lancet early this year.

“Now that with the advent of Next Generation Sequencing, genomic surveillance has come to the forefront, India needs more robust, sustained and continuous efforts towards not only Covid surveillance but also for other pathogens like tuberculosis, hepatitis, etc. and AMR” emphasized Mr. Praveen Gupta, Managing Director, Premas Life Sciences.

He also told us “India has developed Next-Generation Sequencing capacity both in the private and the govt institution which can be leveraged to deploy the genomic surveillance and the data generated can help for the thriving biotech industry in India to develop diagnostics and therapeutics solutions.”

Ultimately, to deploy genomic surveillance into meaningful action, the program has to be deployed quickly and the data needs to be made publicly available fast to navigate decision-making by public health authorities and vaccine manufacturers. It is important, therefore, for all stakeholders to join forces and bring about the paradigm shift to make such programs a staple than an occasional one-off. And with the recent demonstration of how a pandemic has been combated, the time has never been better to manoeuvre genomic surveillance and continue sustainable efforts toward tracking various pathogens and AMR.