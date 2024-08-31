Gedee Technical Training Institute: Shaping Skilled Professionals for the Future

The Gedee Technical Training Institute (GTTI) in Coimbatore, a pioneer in the field of vocational education, has been at the forefront of imparting quality technical training since its inception in 2002. GTTI stands out as a trailblazer in the implementation of the German Dual Vocational and Education Training (VET) system in India, aligning with the standards set by the Association of German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), Germany. This initiative has positioned the institute as a leading force in shaping the future of skilled professionals in India.

GTTI offers a diverse range of courses designed to meet the evolving needs of the industrial sector. The courses provided by the institute not only equip students with technical knowledge but also emphasize hands-on training, making the graduates industry-ready from the outset. The key courses offered at GTTI include:

Technician Mechatronics (3.5 Years)

The Technician Mechatronics course is a comprehensive 3.5-year program that merges multiple disciplines of engineering, including mechanical, electronics, electrical, and computer science. This interdisciplinary approach is aimed at the synergistic integration of all these fields within product design and manufacturing to enhance or optimize functionality.

The course is structured in two parts: the first two years focus on the NCVT (National Council for Vocational Training) course, followed by 1.5 years dedicated to the AHK German “A” Certificate. The latter part of the program includes one year of industrial training, during which students receive a stipend. This industrial training is pivotal, as it provides real-world experience and exposure to advanced manufacturing environments, ensuring that students are not only theoretically proficient but also practically skilled.

Tool and Die Mechanic (3.5 Years)

Another flagship program at GTTI is the Tool and Die Mechanic course, which spans 3.5 years. The first two years are devoted to the NCVT course, followed by 1.5 years focusing on the AHK German “A” Certificate, similar to the Mechatronics course. This program also includes one year of industrial training with a stipend.

Tool and Die making is a highly specialized profession that requires a keen eye for detail and precision. The course prepares students to undertake intricate and precise fitment and machining jobs, using modern techniques. Graduates of this program are expected to be proficient in designing, selecting materials, and determining the manufacturing processes of Dies and Moulds to achieve a high degree of precision. This course is particularly valuable as it hones the students’ abilities to produce components that are essential in various engineering applications.

Machinist (3 Years)

The Machinist course is a three-year program designed to develop skilled professionals capable of producing close-tolerance parts that are essential for all engineering applications. The first two years cover the NCVT curriculum, followed by a year of industrial training with a stipend.

The program emphasizes modern quality systems and precise manufacturing techniques, utilizing highly sophisticated machines and tools. Each trainee is given ample opportunity to see, learn, and practice the trade with relevant theoretical knowledge, ensuring a well-rounded education that balances both theory and practice.

Welder (GMAW & GTAW) - 1 Year

The Welder (GMAW & GTAW) course is a one-year NCVT program that trains candidates in professional skills, professional knowledge, engineering drawing, workshop calculation, science, and employability skills related to the job role. The program is designed to equip students with the practical and theoretical knowledge required for welding, with a focus on Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) and Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW). This course is ideal for individuals looking to specialize in these welding techniques, which are widely used in various industries.

Welder (Welding & Inspection) - 1 Year

The Welder (Welding & Inspection) course is another one-year NCVT program that provides a comprehensive education in welding and inspection techniques. The course structure is similar to the GMAW & GTAW program, it trains candidates in professional skills, professional knowledge, engineering drawing, workshop calculation, science, and employability skills related to the job role with an added emphasis on inspection methods.

The practical skills are imparted in simple to complex manner & simultaneously theory subject is taught in the same fashion to apply cognitive knowledge while executing tasks. The practical part starts with basic welding work viz. gas welding, arc gouging etc. and performing different testing methods.

Post Diploma Courses

For those who wish to further specialize after their diploma, GTTI offers post-diploma courses in Tool Design and Mechatronics & Automation Technology, each spanning one year.

Tool Design: This course focuses on the specialized phase of tool engineering. A tool design specialist devotes significant time to designing tools, ensuring that they meet the required specifications for producing parts or assemblies. The curriculum includes a deep dive into drafting, modelling techniques, and an understanding of manufacturing procedures and standards. Seventy per cent of the training period is allocated to practical work, while the remaining thirty per cent covers theoretical studies.

Mechatronics & Automation Technology: This course integrates mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer engineering, and information technology to establish basic principles for contemporary engineering design methodologies. The program is ideal for students who aspire to work in automation and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Admissions

GTTI welcomes students from across the country to apply for these industry-relevant courses. The institute prides itself on its robust training methodologies and strong industry connections, which ensure that graduates are well-prepared to enter the workforce.

Courses at GTTI commence every September, and aspiring candidates can also apply online through the institute’s website. For more details or to submit an online application, visit www.gttiinfo.com. Alternatively, they can contact the institute directly at 9944966893 or 9994918884. The Gedee Technical Training Institute is conveniently located at 734, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore-18. This prime location makes it accessible for students from different parts of the city and beyond.

The Gedee Technical Training Institute in Coimbatore continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of skilled professionals in India. With its comprehensive courses, hands-on training, and adherence to international standards, GTTI remains a beacon of quality technical education, equipping students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in today’s competitive industrial landscape.

