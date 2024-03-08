From Shaitan to The Color Purple, here are movies you can watch at your nearest theatres this weekend

March 08, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

Dive into the dynamic world of cinema this week as theaters open their doors to a spectrum of cinematic wonders. From spine chilling thriller to side-splitting comedies to top-notch performance, the silver screen beckons with a diverse array of stories and genres awaiting exploration. Get ready to embark on a cinematic journey filled with thrills, laughter, and heartfelt moments as the latest releases grace the screens of theaters near you. With an eclectic line-up of films poised to captivate audiences, your week promises to be a cinematic odyssey like no other. So, grab your popcorn, settle into your seat as here are the movies releasing in your nearest cinemas this week!

Shaitaan

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is a highly anticipated supernatural thriller film hitting Indian theaters on March 8th. The movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, and Janki Bodiwala, and promises a chilling tale of good versus evil. The film’s dark and thrilling premise has garnered significant interest from fans of the horror genre.

The Colour Purple

A fresh take on a cherished classic. This musical drama tells the story of Celie, an African American woman in the early 20th century, who endures immense hardship. Facing separation from her sister, an abusive husband, and societal constraints, Celie discovers strength in music and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a talented cast including Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia Barrino, this reimagining of Alice Walker’s beloved story has garnered praise for its performances, direction, and timeless themes.

All of us Strangers

All of Us Strangers is a romantic fantasy film directed by Andrew Haigh, explores themes of grief, love, and the power of memory. The story follows Adam, a screenwriter grappling with the loss of his parents in a childhood accident. After a chance encounter with his enigmatic neighbor Harry, Adam finds himself inexplicably transported back to his childhood home, where he encounters his parents seemingly alive and reliving the day they died. This surreal experience forces Adam to confront his long-suppressed grief, navigate the complexities of newfound connections, and ultimately come to terms with loss and the enduring power of love.

Karataka Damanaka

Karataka Damanaka is a Kannada-language comedy-drama film directed by Yogaraj Bhat. It stars Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva in the lead roles. The film revolves around Karataka and Damanaka, two happy-go-lucky thieves who live by their own set of rules. They prioritize living a life of leisure and enjoyment, often resorting to their thievery to fund their carefree lifestyle. The movie follows their adventures as they navigate various situations and challenges, using their wit and charm to overcome obstacles. The movie promises a light-hearted and entertaining experience, blending comedy with elements of drama.

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely

Releasing on March 8th, 2024, “Tera Kya Hoga Lovely” is a social comedy film tackling the prevalent issue of dark skinned girls. Starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz, the story follows Lovely, a young woman facing societal pressures due to her skin tone. Despite her struggles to find a suitable match, she encounters a police officer, played by Hooda, who becomes enamored by her. Interwoven with humor, the film sheds light on the challenges faced by women in arranged marriages and aims to spark conversation about colorism and societal biases.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”