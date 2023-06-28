From Dreams to Reality: EXXEELLA Paves the Way for Studying Abroad

June 28, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

Increased demand for overseas education is observed worldwide, especially among Indian students. Consequently, there has been a surge in overseas education agencies, making it a competitive industry. Thriving in this competition and emerging as one of the leading abroad education facilitating organizations, EXXEELLA EDUCATION GROUP has become a widely acclaimed name in the industry, proving its efficiency and credibility over time. Established in 2008 in Vijayawada, EXXEELLA now operates 8 branches across India. The company has also expanded with 3 branches in the USA and recently established its main office in Dubai, where all international operations are handled. At the Emirates Awards of Excellence, EXXEELLA was recognized as the fastest-growing EDTECH company in Dubai for its substantial contribution to the field of abroad education, showcasing the company’s consistent and efficient services that have positively impacted students’ lives.

“Having pursued an MBA at the University of Minnesota, USA myself, I thoroughly understand the hardships students face in their study abroad journey due to a lack of proper guidance, and I would not want any Indian student to go through it,” stated Mr Aravind Arasavilli, the founder-chairman of EXXEELLA EDUCATION GROUP in an interview with The Hindu. His vision is to provide access to world-class yet affordable education for every student and create awareness of the various possibilities for higher education across the world. Aravind expressed profound gratitude for receiving the award in Dubai, considering it one of his greatest achievements, alongside being enlisted in the Forbes 2022 India list of entrepreneurs and many more. He has strived exceptionally hard for his dream and has built a dedicated team, making them a part of his vision. The CEO, Mrs Sowjanya Rasamsetty, who has been with the firm since its inception, has stood as the backbone of EXXEELLA and has made a significant contribution to the company’s success, playing a pivotal role in taking the company to its current position.

With over 15 years of experience in the industry and a team of about 120 employees with adept expertise in the field, EXXEELLA EDUCATION GROUP is the one-stop solution, offering a comprehensive package of high-quality services for all abroad education aspirants. From providing student-specific guidance and comprehensive profile evaluation to career counselling, English Proficiency Test Training, admissions assistance, individual visa mock sessions, and post-departure services, including accommodation and authentic part-time job assistance, this education group takes care of all student needs, ensuring a hassle-free and transparent process. The organization has an extensive network of collaborations with hundreds of prestigious institutions worldwide, allowing students to choose from a wide range of universities and colleges that match their requirements. Moreover, it is among the few firms accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC) and other affiliations, including NAFSA, ICEF, and WEBA WORLD.

The journey of studying abroad can be exciting, but it can also be ambiguous and prone to misguidance. If you, like thousands of other Indians, are dreaming of studying abroad, make your process easy, authentic, and stress-free with EXXEELLA.

