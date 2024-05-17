Fostering Awareness: Micro Labs Launches Nationwide Campaign to Raise Hypertension Awareness

High blood pressure, a silent killer, threatens India’s public health. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that one-third of deaths in India are attributable to non-communicable diseases, with cardiovascular diseases leading the way. Hypertension is the most important cause of these conditions, affecting an estimated 220 million Indians. There are many risk factors for hypertension, one of which is high dietary salt intake in the Indian population.

Average salt intake per person in India is approx. 8g per day. This is way above WHO’s recommended limit of 5g daily says Dr. Manjula Suresh, Sr VP – Medical Services, Micro Labs. Excessive salt consumption is a major risk factor for hypertension, and it’s one that can be easily modified. To raise public awareness of this issue, Micro Labs is launching “I AM ON SALT SATYAGRAHA,” an initiative to educate people about the connection between high salt intake and hypertension.

“While reducing salt intake is crucial, a healthy lifestyle is paramount in preventing and managing hypertension,” says Dr. Ravi R Kasliwal, Chairman, Clinical & Preventive Cardiology Heart Institute, Medanta, Gurgaon “Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, and a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are all essential for keeping blood pressure in check.”

Micro Labs is committed to providing evidence-based solutions. “We are actively working on a first-of-its-kind initiative on high dietary salt and hypertension in India,” says Sirish Samak, Vice President at Micro Labs. “Additionally, a panel of doctors is collaborating with us to develop the most effective strategies for salt reduction in the Indian context,” he adds.

“Early detection is key to managing hypertension,” emphasizes Dr. Rajeev Gupta, Chairman, Preventive Cardiology and Medicine, Eternal Heart Care Centre & Research Institute, Jaipur. “Regular blood pressure monitoring, even at home, allows for early identification and intervention. This empowers individuals to take charge of their health and work with their doctor to control their blood pressure before complications develop.”

“The Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) is taking commendable steps to address hypertension in India,” says Dilip Surana, CMD of Micro Labs. “As a responsible corporate citizen, Micro Labs is committed to supporting the government and WHO in achieving their goals. The I AM ON SALT SATYAGRAHA awareness initiative aligns with the IHCI’s objective of reducing the prevalence of high blood pressure by 25% by 2025. By raising awareness about the dangers of uncontrolled hypertension and the importance of salt reduction, we can significantly improve public health outcomes in India,” he adds.

World Hypertension Day, observed on May 17th, serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of blood pressure control and the fight against this silent killer. Micro Labs’ awareness initiative, “ I AM ON SALT SATYAGRAHA,” has the potential to inspire a nationwide awareness movement for healthier blood pressure control, says Dilip Surana.

