Exxeella Education Group and Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Unite to Redefine Education through Strategic Partnership 

August 09, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

In a groundbreaking move, Exxeella Education Group, a leading global education company, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota (SMUMN), a renowned institution of higher learning. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they join forces to revolutionize the landscape of education and provide enhanced learning opportunities for students worldwide.

The partnership aims to combine the strengths of SMUMN to deliver innovative and comprehensive educational programs. As part of this collaboration, both institutions will jointly develop and offer a diverse range of online courses, degree programs, and certificate courses across various disciplines.

The Chairman of Exxeella Education Group, Mr. Aravind Arasavilli, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “We are honored to join hands with the Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, which shares our vision for empowering learners with a high-quality education. Together, we can leverage cutting-edge technologies and best practices to reach a broader audience and make a positive impact on education globally.”

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the leadership at SMUMN for their visionary approach and warm welcome into this alliance. Together, we shall create ripples of positive transformation that will resonate far beyond our campuses.” says the CEO, Ms. Sowjanya Rasamsetty.

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, with its storied 100+ year history of academic excellence, has consistently produced graduates who excel in their chosen fields. Embracing innovation, the university has sought dynamic educational partnerships to further enhance its commitment to student success and overall development. With a legacy spanning several decades, the university continues to nurture and inspire students to become future leaders in their chosen fields.

Through this groundbreaking collaboration, both entities seek to harness their unique strengths to create a holistic learning ecosystem that will enable students to thrive academically and prepare them to meet the challenges of the future job market. For more information on Exxeella Education Group and its services, visit their website at https://www.exxeella.com/ or reach out to director@exellaedu.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/arvinddarasavilli/

https://in.linkedin.com/in/sowjanya-rasamsetty-683278128

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”