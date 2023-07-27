Expertise, Price, and Other Reasons to Book a Hair Transplant in Turkey

July 27, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

Surprisingly, the most popular place for getting a hair transplant is nowhere near the Hollywood studios. It’s not even in the US. People are flying out of LA to rejuvenate their hair in a faraway place in the Middle East. Turkey is the new and unmatched hair transplant capital.

Why You Should (Absolutely) Get a Turkish Transplant

If you’ve been experiencing hair loss, you probably know a thing or two about hair transplants. New hair transplantation techniques like FUE and DHI have changed the procedure entirely, making it risk-free, painless, and more successful than before. Still, you need a good doctor.

And that’s where Turkey excels. In one of Istanbul’s most respected clinics, aptly named Smile Hair Clinic for the international market, hair transplant services are provided by more than 100 highly trained professionals - students of the clinic’s founders, Dr. Erdogan and Dr. Bilgin.

Dr. Erdogan and Dr. Bilgin are widely regarded as best-in-class. Their clinic has been featured in several reputable publications, including CNN’s documentary on hair loss. More than 10,000 men have had their hair transplant surgery at the Smile Hair Clinic, and successfully so.

Surprisingly, the most popular place for getting a hair transplant is nowhere near the Hollywood studios. It’s not even in the US. People are flying out of LA to rejuvenate their hair in a faraway place in the Middle East. Turkey is the new and unmatched hair transplant capital.

Why You Should (Absolutely) Get a Turkish Transplant

If you’ve been experiencing hair loss, you probably know a thing or two about hair transplants. New hair transplantation techniques like FUE and DHI have changed the procedure entirely, making it risk-free, painless, and more successful than before. Still, you need a good doctor.

And that’s where Turkey excels. In one of Istanbul’s most respected clinics, aptly named Smile Hair Clinic for the international market, hair transplant services are provided by more than 100 highly trained professionals - students of the clinic’s founders, Dr. Erdogan and Dr. Bilgin.

Dr. Erdogan and Dr. Bilgin are widely regarded as best-in-class. Their clinic has been featured in several reputable publications, including CNN’s documentary on hair loss. More than 10,000 men have had their hair transplant surgery at the Smile Hair Clinic, and successfully so.

In every way, Smile Hair Clinic is an excellent representative of the Turkish hair transplant industry. Skilled and experienced doctors, attentive medical staff, patient-centered philosophy, state-of-the-art technology, and a high success rate are only a few things worth mentioning.

Hair Transplant Cost in Smile Hair Clinic, Turkey, and US

Now you’re thinking - there are clinics across the US that can offer the same quality of service. You’re not wrong. When it comes to achieving a natural-looking hairline and providing VIP-like patient care, hair transplant clinics in Turkey resemble luxury hospitals in LA and New York.

There’s one significant difference, though - hair transplant costs in Turkey can be up to eight times lower than in the US. According to the numbers published by Smile Hair Clinic, a hair transplant in Turkey costs between € 1,999 – € 6,990. In the US, it is between € 11,300 – € 26,200.

At the Smile Hair Clinic, high-quality hair transplants range from € 2,390 to € 6,890 for the Manuel FUE surgery. Several factors affect hair transplant costs at the clinic, like the doctor’s experience, the type of hotel stay, hair transplant techniques, and the number of grafts.

If you’ve been looking for a respectable hair transplant surgeon with years of experience, you’re aware of the cost. Bargain prices are a solid reason to add Turkey to your shortlist. At clinics like Smile Hair, you can have a 5-star medical experience without spending a small fortune.

The All-Inclusive Package: What Is It and How Much Is It?

Unless this is your first time reading about this topic, you’ve undoubtedly heard about the all-inclusive packages offered by hair transplant clinics in Turkey. These packages are designed with international patients in mind and have made Istanbul the number one medical tourism destination in the world.

Here’s how that works at the Smile Hair Clinic. After contacting the clinic and receiving an online evaluation by one of the doctors, you can book surgery and plan your flight. If you decide to get an all-inclusive package, there are three options you can choose from:

● Gold Hair Transplant Package - € 2390

● Platinum Hair Transplant Package - € 3290

● Diamond Hair Transplant Package - € 5790

All three packages include a personalized surgery plan, full-circle medical attention, hotel stay, pre-op blood analysis and other tests, medicine for the surgery and after-care package, online post-op care for 12 months, and complimentary transportation between airport, hotel, and clinic.

The first of two differences between these packages is the type of hotel stay - the Gold package includes a 4-star hotel, while the other two packages ensure a 5-star accommodation. Secondly, only Diamond patients receive surgical plans and treatment directly from Dr. Erdogan and Dr. Bilgin.

Popular Hair Transplant Procedures at the Smile Hair Clinic

In addition to superior patient care and budget-friendly prices, Turkish hair transplantation packages offer the most innovative services and techniques. FUE hair transplant (also known as Follicular Unit Extraction) and DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) are the most sought-after methods.

Besides traditional hair transplants, these methods could also be applied to:

Beard transplant Eyebrow transplant Female hair transplant Afro hair transplant Sideburn restoration Mustache transplant

At the Smile Hair Clinic, the offer also includes Sapphire hair transplant and Manuel hair transplant, as well as body hair and unshaven transplantations. Per patient’s request, anesthesia can be administered without needles. Most of these techniques are variations of FUE and DHI methods.

FUE and DHI are so high in demand because they provide the most successful and natural-looking results with minimal risk of scarring. They both involve the use of precision tools that allow surgeons to make microscopically small incisions and implant healthy hair follicles at the right angle.

After the initial briefing and consultation, Smile Hair doctors will recommend the best hair transplant method for you. In most cases, the transplanted hair starts growing in two to five months after having gone through a regular period of shedding. The full results are visible in a year.

Conclusion

Is Turkey an excellent answer to your hair loss problem? Absolutely. Talented doctors, caring staff, elegantly designed clinics, and up-to-the-minute medical equipment help create a unique hospital experience that can’t be found anywhere else - at least not for € 5,000 or less.

If you’re ready to fly to Turkey but you’re still considering your options, don’t forget to check the online reviews and before-and-after photographs of former patients. Smile Hair is one of the top-rated clinics on Google, Facebook, and Trustpilot. Don’t settle for anything less than that.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”