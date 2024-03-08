Evolutyz Unveils Unmaze 2023 Defining A Paradigm Shift in Corporate Appreciation

March 08, 2024 01:43 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

Vizag (Vishakhapatnam) [India], March 6: Evolutyz, a trailblazer in cutting-edge technological solutions, unveils a revolutionary approach to corporate appreciation through its flagship initiative, Unmaze 2023, held in the picturesque city of Vizag. Evolutyz’s approach to employee appreciation is evident in various gestures and initiatives. For instance, the company’s commitment to acknowledging and uplifting exceptional talent is demonstrated through tangible manifestations such as presenting 15 automobiles and sponsoring global escapades for deserving employees.

The Unmaze 2023 extravaganza unfolded as a kaleidoscope of immersive experiences, blending artistry, gastronomy, and camaraderie into an unforgettable tapestry. It served as a testament to Evolutyz’s vibrant and inclusive culture, where employees are celebrated not merely for their professional prowess but for their unique contributions to the collective success of the organization. Evolutyz’s belief in building a culture of appreciation and empowerment is reflected through its ways of going beyond conventional corporate recognition. Such initiatives align with the company’s ethos of valuing the dedication and contributions of its workforce, as evidenced by various employee testimonials and company communications

A pivotal moment of the soirée was the inauguration of the Pioneers Club, an exclusive enclave reserved for stalwarts who have unfalteringly championed Evolutyz’s cause for five years or more. This bespoke initiative embodies Evolutyz’s unwavering resolve to nurture enduring bonds with its workforce and honour their steadfast allegiance to the company’s mission and values.

“As we commemorate this epochal milestone, we pay homage to the collective zeal and unwavering resolve of our esteemed colleagues,” remarked Srinivas Arasada, Chief Technology Advisor at Evolutyz Corp. “This sentiment is echoed in various expressions of appreciation and recognition within our company and management team, reflecting the high regard we have for our employees’ dedication and hard work“.

Kiran Kumar Kadagana, Senior Director of India Operations, echoed his sentiments, stating, “Being gifted a Tata Nexon, the recognition received during Unmaze 2023 is a testament to Evolutyz’s commitment to appreciation and empowerment. It calls for us to redouble our efforts in advancing the company’s growth and innovation journey. I knew that such an expression from any company is a rare scenario”.

Unmaze 2023 marks a transformative juncture for Evolutyz, heralding the onset of an invigorating chapter. It underscores the company’s fervent determination to exceed expectations and pursue excellence relentlessly. As Evolutyz propels forward, its steadfast commitment to maintaining elevated standards and encouraging innovation takes precedence. This milestone event signifies a profound moment in Evolutyz’s evolution, spotlighting its enduring dedication to progress and achievement.

Evolutyz is a forward-thinking maestro in technology solutions, specializing in avant-garde IT solutions, digital metamorphosis, and bespoke consultancy across multifarious sectors. Anchored in a commitment to client triumph, Evolutyz harnesses avant-garde technologies such as bespoke software development, cloud computing, data alchemy, AI, and cognitive computing to actualize the digital transformation aspirations of its clientele. Operating on a global scale with a formidable presence in the United States and India, Evolutyz caters to a diverse clientele. Its culture of ingenuity, synergistic collaboration, and profound market acumen underpins its triumphs, which have been duly recognized through a plethora of accolades and laurels. As it embarks on a journey to expand its horizons, Evolutyz remains resolutely committed to empowering enterprises through technology and catalyzing the digital revolution. For more enlightenment, visit: www.evolutyz.com

This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

