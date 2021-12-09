Everything You Need to Know About Hospital Bed Rental

Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to rent a hospital bed for home use? It is an important question for anyone with friends or family members who have recently gotten discharged from the hospital.

With so many different beds available, it can be challenging to choose one. From adjustable beds to hospital-grade medical equipment, there are options out there that will work for any budget.

This blog post will discuss what you need to know about renting a bed from your local Hospital bed rental supplier.

A Guide to Renting Hospital Beds

There are many factors to consider when renting a hospital bed, but the most important ones will depend on your needs. Below are some of the things you need to know.

1. What Type of Bed Do You Need?

There are three main types of hospital beds- the semi-electric bed, the full electric bed, and the bariatric bed. The semi-electric bed is the most basic option and requires manual movement to change positions. The full-electric bed is adjustable with remote control, while the bariatric bed is specifically for larger patients.

If you are unsure which type of bed is right for you, ask your doctor or local supplier for advice. They will help you choose the best option based on your needs and budget.

2. Do You Need Extra Accessories?

If your loved one requires additional care, it may be worth renting a hospital bed that comes with other medical equipment. This will make life easier for the caregiver, as all their required supplies are in one place! Here are some examples:

• A bariatric overbed table can provide a stable surface for meals, drinks, and medications. It is also height-adjustable for the patient to reach.

• A bedpan holder is attachable to the bed frame to keep bedpans within easy reach. This is perfect for patients who cannot get out of bed themselves.

• A wheelchair holder can get attached to the bed frame and when transferring a patient from their wheelchair into a bed. This is perfect for patients who are unable to walk on their own.

3. What Is Your Budget?

Hospital beds can be expensive, but options are available for every budget. If you are only looking to rent a bed for a short period, many suppliers offer monthly rates. This makes it easy to find the perfect bed without breaking the bank!

With a budget, you will know the type of bed you are looking for. You will also have to factor in the cost of renting a hospital bed which starts from $200- $500 per month.

4. Do You Need To Arrange Installation and Delivery?

Most suppliers offer free shipping, but some only deliver the bed. If your loved one needs a specialist to set up their new hospital bed, it may be worth contacting the supplier before placing an order. That will save time and hassle! Some companies also offer installation as part of their rental service.

5. What Is the Return Policy?

It's essential to read a supplier's website before renting, as some have different policies. The most common ones require you to contact the company within seven days of delivery if there are any issues with your bed or equipment.

If that isn't possible due to an emergency, it may be worth contacting your supplier to arrange a time for them to come and collect your bed.

6. What Type of Warranty Is Available?

The majority of suppliers offer a minimum six-month warranty on their products. That covers parts and labor for any issues that arise in this time frame, provided you have used the bed according to instructions.

If you are looking for even greater peace of mind, some companies also offer an extended service agreement that will cover replacement parts and repairs for a longer period.

Benefits of Renting a Hospital Bed

There are some benefits of renting a hospital bed for home use. Here are some of them.

1. Ease of Use

Hospital beds are for maximum comfort and ease of use, making life much easier when caring for someone at home. They provide a stable surface that is easy to get in and out of, which can be important if your loved one struggles with getting up from low surfaces.

2. Multiple Positions

Hospital beds are adjustable, making it easier to cater the bed to your loved one's individual needs. You can raise the headboard or lower it.

The foot end of the bed is usually hinged for greater flexibility. This also reduces pressure ulcers by providing a stable surface that doesn't slope towards any particular area.

3. Safety

Hospital beds are safe when used correctly due to their sturdy construction and reliable features. They have side rails that you can raise or lower depending on the situation, protecting your loved one against accidental falls out of bed. It is crucial if they need additional support while standing up or sitting down.

4. Convenience

Hospital beds are easy to set up and takedown, making them perfect for short-term use or when space is tight. They also come with various attachments that can make life much easier for both the patient and their caregiver. This includes trays for food and drink and side pockets for holding remote controls, tissues, and other essentials.

5. Independence

A hospital bed can help your loved ones retain their independence by providing them with a comfortable and safe place to rest. That is important if they struggle with completing everyday tasks or need assistance sleeping at night. It also gives you peace of mind, knowing that they are in good hands when resting.

Wrap Up

A hospital bed can make things easier for your loved one and yourself. If you consider renting a hospital bed for home use, it's vital to ask key questions before making any purchases. It will ensure that the equipment is suitable and meets your needs in every way possible.

There are many benefits of renting a hospital bed for home use, such as ease of use and safety. Following the tips in this article will help you make an informed decision about which supplier to choose when renting a hospital bed.