1. PET-MR guided radiotherapy (RT):

PET-MR (Positron Emission Tomography-Magnetic Resonance) guided Radiotherapy (RT) combines the functional imaging capabilities of PET with the anatomical and soft tissue contrast of MR imaging to improve the precision and accuracy of radiation therapy treatment planning and delivery.

Benefits of PET-MR-guided radiation therapy:

1. Improved Soft Tissue Contrast: MR imaging provides superior soft tissue contrast compared to CT scans, which are traditionally used in radiotherapy planning. This helps in better delineating tumour boundaries and neighbouring critical structures.

2. Functional Information: PET imaging provides metabolic information about the tumour and surrounding tissues, such as glucose metabolism (FDG-PET) or specific molecular targets (e.g., PSMA-PET for prostate cancer). This functional data helps in assessing tumour aggressiveness and response to treatment.

3. Enhanced Accuracy in Target Delineation: By combining PET metabolic data with MR anatomical data, PET-MR-guided RT allows for more accurate delineation of tumour volumes. This precision helps in delivering higher radiation doses to the tumour while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

4. Real-Time Imaging & Monitoring: Real-time or near real-time imaging with PET-MR can enable adaptive radiotherapy techniques. This means treatment plans can be adjusted based on changes observed in tumour response during the course of treatment.

5. Reduced Uncertainty: By reducing uncertainties in target delineation and treatment response assessment, PET-MR guided RT can potentially improve clinical outcomes and reduce side effects.

Applications of PET-MR-guided RT are expanding across various cancer types, including prostate cancer, cervical cancer, head and neck cancers, and lung cancer where precise tumour localization and monitoring of treatment response are critical.

Overall, PET-MR-guided RT represents a significant advancement in radiation oncology. It integrates advanced imaging modalities to tailor treatment plans more accurately to individual patient’s anatomy and biology.

2. ETHOS-guided radiotherapy:

It is an advanced treatment approach that delivers radiation therapy (RT) more precisely to the unique characteristics of each patient’s tumour and anatomy and evaluating the tumour response on day to day basis; thus reducing the treatment related side-effects and improvement in treatment.

The features of Ethos radiation therapy:

Personalized Treatment: ETHOS uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyze medical images and other patient data. This helps doctors understand the specific features of the tumour and surrounding healthy tissues.

Adaptive Planning: Unlike traditional radiotherapy, which plans treatment based on initial scans, ETHOS continuously adapts treatment plans based on real-time changes in the tumour and surrounding tissues. This allows for more accurate tumour targeting while minimizing radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissues.

Improved Outcomes: By adjusting treatment plans as needed, ETHOS aims to maximize the effectiveness of radiation therapy, potentially improving treatment outcomes and reducing side effects.

Patient Experience: ETHOS may also enhance the patient experience by potentially shortening treatment duration or reducing the number of sessions needed while maintaining or improving treatment effectiveness.

Overall, ETHOS-guided radiotherapy represents a significant advancement in precision medicine, using cutting-edge technology to deliver more tailored and effective cancer treatments.

The facts about ETHOS-guided radiotherapy are:

AI-powered precise targeting, less damage to healthy tissues.

High-quality imaging for accurate planning and treatment.

Convenient to treat inaccessible tumours.

Adjusts radiation dose as per changes in patient’s anatomy, tumour size and shape.

On couch adaptive planning with favorable treatment outcomes.

Non-invasive treatment and no recovery period are required.

Delivers treatment in a 3-min time slot.

Safe, comfortable and patient-friendly.

