Entrepreneur Kirti Jaiswal throws light on entrepreneurship & its function beyond realm of commerce

February 23, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

Entrepreneurs are the intellects behind any nation’s ability to foster new ideas and notions and make people’s lives easier. Often considered a dynamic process that can lead to value creation, and enhancement of well-being in addition to wealth growth, entrepreneurship is a boon to society. It makes sense to grow, inspire, and explore opportunities beyond all. Entrepreneur Kirti Jaiswal is the MD of Amazing Home Furniture, and the CFO of Ashutosh Cattle Feeds, also a fitness trainer who is investigating life beyond opportunity. Additionally, the importance of entrepreneurs and the function of entrepreneurship beyond the realm of commerce. He also aims to encourage a healthy lifestyle and aid people in becoming fit and satisfied.

To make entrepreneurship successful, Kirti Jaiswal sheds some light on its significance and function in society and growth and talks about his aim to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Question 1. Tell us about your ambitions and challenges that made you determined for the future.

For today’s generation, life is no less inspirational than a Bollywood film. I’ve had a strong desire to own a business since I was a young child. I always envisioned myself as a next-generation entrepreneur who would create a corporate empire and aid in the process of developing a country. But progress takes time, and I ultimately began to improve myself. This included improving his physical fitness and commercial acumen. Being a great believer in the idea that a fit body and a healthy mind go hand in hand. I went through some substantial changes that caused me to lose weight, moving from 96 kg (a man) to 75 kg (a fit person). This unwavering resolve and willpower were demonstrated by this remarkable metamorphosis.

Question 2. What made you decide that you wanted to become an entrepreneur?

I think I’ve made a name for myself in the fitness and wellness sector, but this was not where I set out to stop. Since I was in college, I’ve had a talent for creating brands and a keen business sense. I chose to enter the business world after proving my mettle in the fitness sphere. I currently serve as the managing director of Amazing Home Furniture and the chief financial officer of Ashutosh Cattle Feeds. My goal has been to establish myself as a young entrepreneur who is aware of the market’s potential and promotes innovation.

Question 3. What motivated you toward your fitness regime?

I underwent a physical metamorphosis and made the decision to help the youth get in shape and maintain a healthy body. After pursuing my career as a fitness trainer and mentor and working 24 hours a day as a fitness trainer, I also joined Sahajayoga.org.in actively and regularly practiced Sahaj Yoga in order to increase my mental fortitude and channel my inner energy in order to reach the highest state of serenity and calmness. I have effectively shared my expertise with many others and have changed the game in their lives.

Question 4. What is your idea of a healthy mind and body?

There’s no denying the fact that health is a paramount need of life. Speaking of the idea of maintaining both physical and mental health, I think it is clear that in the modern world, body and mind wellness are not getting the attention it deserves. I firmly believe that maintaining mental fitness is just as important as maintaining physical health and should never be disregarded. For me, both these factors are correlated, therefore, the more mentally strong you are, the more fit you get.

Question 5. What are your visions for the future of your enterprise?

I want to create my own reality show that would provide Indian athletes with a trustworthy and reliable platform to display their skills. In order to encourage a healthy lifestyle and aid people in losing excess body fat, I also have plans to shortly introduce an exclusive workout application. With so much success on my channel, I want to set an example for future generations.

Entrepreneurship has such a wide range of benefits, it might be challenging to cover all of them in a single blog post. To take things a step further, Kirti Jaiswal decided to transition his dream business, Amazing Home Furniture, from an offline mode to a meta business. In addition to this, Kirti Jaiswal serves as CFO of Ashutosh Cattle Feed and is doing amazing things to redefine the world.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”