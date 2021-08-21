EntranceZone helps students during “Hard Times” of Pandemic

21 August 2021 16:43 IST

Entrancezone.com helps students in various ways, not only in getting timely updates but also in getting admission seating back at home. The education portal is seeing 100x growth rate in terms of active users during lockdowns.

Usually, this is the time when young minds write the entrance exams, look for various colleges and courses to opt for higher education. But nothing is normal today. The students are bewildered a bout methods to continue their education. It is really difficult for them to decide where to apply for admission as almost all the Universities and Colleges are not functioning properly due to the Covid-19 impact. It has really been “Hard Times” for the students and parents to decide the best course and colleges. Everyone is skeptical about the future of higher education in India and across the world. In this baffling world, let us talk about something concrete and decisive for the students.

Today’s real challenge is to provide a firm foundation for the admission process in various Indian and Foreign Universities. Students are facing difficulties in the enrollment process. There is also a lack of college information among the students. Apart from the students and parents, even the organizing body is clueless about the academic process. There is no certainty as to when the colleges will open in a full-fledged manner. So, we need to devise certain strategies to deal with the current problem.

We must understand that the current crisis is not something ephemeral. So, any initiative to tackle this situation has to be long-lasting and student-friendly. One of the most common methods which have been widely accepted is the Online Education system. Though it is not something new as many educational institutions have been practicing online learning much before the Covid impact. However, online and digital education has been a major relief for everyone. But getting the admission and enrollment process is still a major challenge.

Digital Marketing and technology have widened the path for the students to select the colleges and courses of their choice. The admission process has been made a little easier for the students due to the online platforms. The team at EntranceZone.com , are working towards making the admission process more compatible for the students. Earlier, when there was very little information available online, the candidates would have to make a campus visit of the college and get more details from the authorities. However, due to digital media and online guidance, students can easily gather all the information about a particular course and college sitting in the comfort of their home.

Role of EntranceZone During the Pandemic

Before Covid, not many students had to consult any career website as they could visit the campus physically. However, after the pandemic, the only option left with the students is to visit the career counseling website to get all the course details. So, they are edifying the students with the help of the most important tool of Data Science. This tool has earlier been missing from the decisions made about higher education. It is very important to use analytics and data Science to give accurate and authentic information to the students. With the help of various sources and platforms like LinkedIn, they are able to accumulate all the career and education data. With the help of this data science, students can check the trend and choose the most career-oriented course for them. In this way, they are also widening the career prospects for the students as there are many promising career options that students have not even thought about.

Apart from the data information, EntranceZone is also providing options for various online courses through various MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses). These online courses and programs will help students widen their horizons of thought processes. There are many interesting courses in which students can take part. This will help students to get an idea of the course before opting for it as an academic program. With these small initiatives, students no longer need to wait for their career search. This has made it easier for the students to decide the best academic program for their future.

EntranceZone also aims at helping the students to make career choices on the basis of their practical life situations. Students can analyze themselves to be fit for a particular course by checking all the details provided by the team of EntranceZone. In this way, students can be their perfect career endeavor and have a bright academic future.

It also evolves a system of research-based criteria to enhance the college decision-making process easier and accurate. Students can form their opinion stronger and perfect with the help of tools like the quality of the processes used for the application, rubric development, and calibration of scores & all India ranks that are used by various colleges/ universities. For example, if a student knows the score accepted for counselling in a particular course by a particular college, then he/she can devise their plan accordingly.

This education portal also helps in accumulating the information from K-12 (Kindergarten to 12th grade) to Institutes of Higher Education (IHEs) like autonomous colleges, Affiliated Colleges, Deemed to be Universities, etc. This system of transparency of information from all these educational institutions will help the students to get clarity in choosing their academic subject. Information of all sorts including the course details, application, admission, fees, curriculum, method of selection, etc are available online. So students could save their time and get all information on a single platform.

Not only is EntranceZone consolidated to its own team members, but the portal is also engaging and expanding views with the local and regional partners to make the most use of information and CAF in higher education admissions, internships, and success. It is also engaged in regular conversations with the leaders and Heads of various institutions and organizations across states and regions to give success for a better system of higher education.

The Right to Education is one of our fundamental rights. So, in this “Hard Times” we all must formulate a better system of Higher Education in India so that no one could be left behind. Everyone deserves to know about the best career option for them and EntranceZone is equally working towards the same goal. They are developing sustainable methods of providing higher education so that even though the Covid impact does not reduce, our education system does not get much affected by it.