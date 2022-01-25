Enjoy the Fun and Thrill of Dubai Desert Safari

Dubai is a dream travel destination for travelers who are fascinated with the desert, sea, and unmatched urban infrastructure or any one of these. Arabian Desert attracts tourists from every corner of the world. The magically beautiful desert sprawled over a vast area and covers most of the Arabian Peninsula comes at the top of the must-visit attraction if you have Dubai in your travel plan. Desert Safari Dubai is the best way to witness its beauty and indulge in the traditional royal experience.

Dubai desert safari includes a 6-hour long tour of mesmerizing Arabian desert, clubbed with loads of fun-filled and enjoyable activities which include Belly Dancing, Tanura Dance, Camel Riding, Horse Riding, Quad Biking, Sand Boarding, and Dune Bashing. There are a whole lot of options available for this, like morning safari, evening safari, overnight safari, extreme adventure safari, and dune buggy safari. Tourists can choose any of these based on their choice and interest. Oasis Palm Tourism is a certified tour operator that provides best-in-class services for tourists who want to witness the experience.

Morning Safari

If you are a morning person or in short of time, this is the ideal one, so that you can keep your evening free for other activities or just to relax. You can enjoy dune bashing in the morning time. Morning desert safari provides a pick-and-drop facility from the hotel. After reaching at the desert, you can enjoy a dune bashing and then return to camp and enjoy quad biking, camel riding, horse riding, sand boarding camel rides or just sit and relax and take beautiful selfies take memories along. The whole morning safari takes 3 hours. Then the safari driver will drop you back at the hotel.

Evening Safari

If you have sufficient time available on the trip, then this is the best desert safari shift you should try out. It starts in the afternoon, where you will be picked up from the hotel and will have several picturesque stoppages to take beautiful pictures and consume the beauty of the place on the way. The vehicle will also stop at sunset point. This is the most beautiful time when the desert is at its full glory. You can enjoy lots of dune bashing before reaching the campsite, where more adventure and Arabian hospitality awaits you. At camp, you can enjoy camel rides or apply beautiful henna designs by special artists while enjoying belly dance performances or groove-along. A lavish barbeque dinner is the next. You can also enjoy sheesha, the Arabian water pipe while watching a fire show, or Tanura’s performance. The vehicle will drop you back at the hotel after a well-spent day. This trip is not recommended for children below3 years, pregnant women, and older people with health-related issues.

Overnight Safari

A beautiful night spent in the desert is going to be a lifetime experience. This shift starts after the evening safari guests have left the camp. This is the longest shift of the desert safari, which starts around 4.30 pm, and you leave the desert at morning 9 am. After an adventurous dune bashing at the desert and spending time at sunset point, you reach the campsite where you are welcomed with Arabic coffee called Gahwa and dates. A delicious buffet dinner and barbeque are served next. Belly dancers, Tanura artists, and fire show continue their magic at this shift as well. You can relax and spend the night in tents equipped with all amenities, including mattresses, pillows, and washroom and shower facilities. In the morning, enjoy breakfast at the tent before leaving for the hotel at 9 am with the tour operator’s drop facility. Bar facilities, quad bikes, and sand bikes are available on extra payment.

Extreme Adventure Safari

If you are someone who wants to check your riding skills in the desert, this one is for you. This safari is generally clubbed with an evening safari to give you a wholesome experience of the Arabian Desert. Tourists have a choice of opting for riding in ‘red dune,’ the most adventurous point in Ruba-Al-Khali desert Dubai. If you do not want to club it with an evening safari, this shift is from 8 am to 1 pm and includes a pick-and-drop facility, dune bashing, and sandboarding. Sand bikes and quad bikes are available at extra cost.

Dubai desert is an unforgettable experience that no tourist visiting any number of times would like to miss. The fact is travelers especially fly to Dubai for this very reason. Dubai tour operators have been one of the trusted service providers for many years in this segment.