March 29, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Synthite Industries Pvt Ltd stands as a dynamic force in the global market for spice extracts, spice powders, and essential oils, boasting a rich legacy spanning five decades. Our extensive network spans over 90 countries, with a dedicated team of over 3000 employees.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Viju Jacob, Managing Director of Synthite Group, has made significant strides in the global nutraceutical industry, particularly with our flagship brand, Natxtra. His philosophy “True wellness begins from within,” underscores our commitment to creating products that transcend mere supplements, offering holistic nourishment tailored to support health and vitality at every stage of life.

Natxtra’s Gymne-Mag D Sets New Standards in Diabetes Care

Natxtra’s Gymne-Mag D formula is a balanced combination of the highest quality of natural Gymnema Extract along with natural Magnesium, and vegan vitamin D3 that regulates blood sugar levels naturally. It is globally sold in almost all major marketplaces like Walmart USA and Lulu Hypermarkets UAE & India. It is available online at Natxtra’s official website ‘www.natxtra.com’ and at all other leading marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata 1mg, etc.

Mathew K Samuel, Global Marketing Head at NatXtra, highlights that users worldwide are experiencing remarkable improvements in managing blood sugar levels. With a wide number of benefits that the product offers, it is gaining immense popularity resonating with individuals seeking an effective, natural, and safe solution to combat diabetes. Looking at this phenomenal response, the brand is expanding its business further in the online space so that it becomes easily accessible through various channels globally. It will also help the brand to directly connect with the customers globally for an unmatched user-friendly experience.

Key Features of Gymne-Mag D

𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Designed to help balance blood sugar levels naturally.

𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐬: Gymne-Mag D helps lower post-meal blood sugar levels by blocking receptors in the intestines and stopping sugar absorption.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Gymne-Mag D is a stimulator that helps in the production of insulin in the pancreas. This helps regenerate insulin-producing islet cells and helps lower blood sugar levels.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞: Gymnema extract can help manage weight and suppress the accumulation of liver fats, reducing unwanted “LDL” cholesterol triglycerides and lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧, 𝐠𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐧-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞, 𝐬𝐨𝐲-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐆𝐌𝐎: Capsules are made with natural ingredients and contain no added flavors, preservatives, artificial colors, or sweeteners.

Vision and Mission

Synthite Industries has been setting a significant benchmark in the nutraceutical industry for the past 50 years to provide high-quality natural supplement extract. Dr. Viju Jacob’s vision for the future is to transform the health of many lives with high-quality natural supplements that contain all-natural ingredients. It is not just a promise, but a reality embodied by NatXtra. As the brand thrives on customer satisfaction, Natxtra’s Gymne Mag D signifies a new era in diabetes management, bringing relief and hope to millions globally. NatXtra, under the guidance of Synthite, extends its commitment to holistic health by offering a range of products catering to fertility (CoQ10), prostate health (ProPlus), eye health (I-Right plus), heart health (CurQmeg-3), hair health (Biotin active plus), and more, providing individuals with a diverse array of health supplements.

