Empowering Engineers: SIOM’s Operations Management MBA for Career Enhancement

November 21, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

India, 20th November 2023: Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM), Nashik, a well-reputed institution for business administration studies is offering a two-year integrated enriching MBA in Operations Management programme that aligns critical function within an organization, responsible for overseeing and optimizing the processes and activities in an organization. This programme is specifically designed to equip engineers with strong technical and scientific skills, complemented by the strategic business management knowledge necessary for success in the field. It serves as a valuable pathway for career growth and enhancement, catering to both working professionals seeking to advance their careers and recent engineering graduates seeking direction and opportunities for their future endeavors. Aspiring candidates can apply for SIOM’s MBA programme by registering and appearing for the SNAP entrance exam before 23rd November 2023.

Speaking about the programme, Dr. Vandana Sonwaney, Director, SIOM Nashik, said that “Our Operations Management programme provides a clear pathway to a salary hike for engineers. It serves as a career enhancer, particularly for recently graduated B.Tech students and aspiring MBA enthusiasts, propelling their careers to new heights. The programme seamlessly combines strategic insights with practical skills, unlocks lucrative opportunities and stands as a crucial stepping stone towards professional growth. We are excited to welcome the upcoming batch of management students who aspire to become future leaders”.

SIOM’s placement cell plays a pivotal role in ensuring exceptional career opportunities for its students. In the academic year 2021-2023, the institute achieved a remarkable placement record, including the highest package of 30 LPA and an impressive average package of 14.35 LPA. The business institute has cultivated strong relationships with prestigious companies like Accenture, KPMG, Deloitte, Godrej, Microsoft, Wipro, TATA Motors, Mahindra, Asian Paints, and many others. The Corporate Relations Team collaborates with a diverse range of industry partners, not only for facilitating placements but also for providing ongoing support to students in their long-term career development and success.

The Operations Management programme is tailor-made for engineers, aiming to address the varied requirements of the contemporary economy, which encompasses industries ranging from manufacturing and services to IT, e-commerce, and consulting. This programme provides students with extensive insights into operations systems and analytical tools, empowering them to effectively address strategic and tactical challenges within a constantly evolving global business landscape.

The programme’s distinctive curriculum strikes a harmonious balance between technical-analytical and organizational-behavioral dimensions. It encompasses a combination of classroom sessions, live projects, SAP-ERP training, and Six Sigma certification, ensuring a well-rounded educational experience. Moreover, students benefit from a range of co-curricular activities, such as workshops, guest lectures, industry visits, and community projects, which offer them valuable additional exposure and practical insights.

The International Research Conference brings industry experts and academics together to explore operations excellence in supply chain management. SIOM’s Operations Management programme empowers students for a successful career and offers vital contributions to the efficiency of organizations worldwide.

Additionally, SIOM achieved the 38th position among India’s leading B-Schools and an impressive 20th ranking among the Top 100 Private B-Schools in the 2023 Business Today survey. Also, the IIRF has acknowledged SIOM as the 21st Best B-School in India and the 11th in the highly competitive West Zone.

In conclusion, Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management’s MBA in Operations Management programme stands out as the ideal option for engineers seeking accelerated career growth in a contemporary job market where salary growth often plateaus. It serves as a pathway to propel the career prospects of recent B.Tech graduates, offering them the opportunity to upskill and greatly enhance their potential for a rewarding and successful career.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”