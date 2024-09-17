Employability.life Hosts Successful I4IC Senior Leadership Workshop on Leveraging Technology in Co-Op Education

New Delhi, 17 September, 2024: Employability.life, in association with Federation University, Australia recently hosted the “I4IC Senior Leadership Workshop” at the Courtyard by Marriott in Colva, Goa. Thirty senior academic leaders gathered to discuss: “Leveraging Technology in Co-Op Education” as part of a global effort to transform traditional educational frameworks so that industry learning is embedded in the curriculum.

Employability.life, a global workplace readiness company, has pioneered the integration of workplace simulation into academic learning using cutting edge digital technologies. The I4IC workshop highlighted this focus, bringing together senior academic leaders and industry thought leaders to explore innovative strategies that connect education and employment. The discussions centered on how technology can be used to enhance cooperative education, a model that effectively combines academic learning with practical workplace experiences.

Prof. Duncan Bentley, President & Vice Chancellor of Federation University Australia, highlighted the transformative impact of the XPMC framework on cooperative education: “Leveraging technology through the XPMC framework allows us to embed real-world work experiences into the learning journey of every student. This model not only enriches the educational experience but also creates a powerful synergy between academic learning and industry needs. The future of education lies in our ability to prepare students with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in an interconnected and technology-driven world.”

Dr. Manish Malhotra, Chairman, Employability.life India, emphasized the importance of the XPMC framework in shaping the future of education: “The XPMC framework seamlessly integrates work simulations into the academic curriculum, making education more relevant and aligned with the needs of today’s global workforce. By bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills, we are preparing learners not just for their first job but for a lifetime of career success in a rapidly evolving job market. This approach is not just an enhancement of the educational process; it’s a fundamental shift towards a more dynamic and adaptable learning environment.”

Ms. Carolyn Chong, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global and Engagement) at Federation University Australia, underscored the role of the XPMC framework in global education strategies: “As education continues to evolve, integrating the XPMC framework into cooperative education models represents the way forward. By leveraging technology to create immersive and meaningful work simulations, we are equipping students with a unique set of skills that are critical for global employability. This approach not only meets the needs of the present but also anticipates the demands of the future, ensuring that our graduates are ready to contribute and lead in any industry around the world.”

Raja Dasgupta, Executive Vice President, Employability.life said, “Employability.life and Federation University are revolutionizing education by incorporating work simulations into traditional learning, creating a holistic ecosystem that fosters a future-ready community of learners. This innovative approach aims to enhance global mobility and prepare students for the evolving job market. This collaboration highlights the shared vision of both organizations in preparing students for the dynamic demands of the global digital economy.

The workshop also drew attention to the urgent need for experiential learning, as automation and AI continue to reshape industries worldwide. Statistics reveal that 27.3 million people in India require immediate experiential digital skill training, with automation threatening 69% of jobs in the country, according to Amazon Web Services. As global economies evolve, the gap in digital skills presents both a challenge and an opportunity. By 2025, India’s digital skilled workforce needs to grow nine-fold to unlock a $1 trillion digital economy, as highlighted by the Economic Diplomacy Division of IndBiz. This scenario was emphasized during the event, reinforcing the importance of initiatives like those undertaken by Employability.life and Federation University.

Employability.life’s mission extends beyond traditional education. The Employability.life International Gateway certificate courses in India provides students with an opportunity to gain credit exemptions for Federation University Co-Op Degree courses. This initiative is part of their broader strategy to deliver qualifications embedded with industry experiences, thereby enhancing employability and career sustainability on a global scale.

Federation University Australia, a public, multi-sector university known for its commitment to sustainable development goals, partners with Employability.life in a strategic capacity. Federation University’s co-operative education approach, which integrates academic learning with practical workplace experience, was a key topic of discussion at the I4IC workshop. This model not only equips students with the skills required to succeed in their careers but also bridges the gap between academic theory and practical application.

The “I4IC Senior Leadership Workshop” was a significant step forward in addressing the challenges presented by the digital skills gap. It is critical to build the skills needed for India’s economic future. This is only possible through practical interaction between academia and industry to develop the characteristics of a curriculum that ensures work-readiness by applying academic theory and frameworks to solve problems faced daily in the workplace. The workshop provided insights into a future where collaboration between technology and human skills is key to create a skilled, adaptable workforce in the digital economy.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”