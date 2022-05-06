e’clat Superior goes live with their Mother’s Day Sale offering 40% Discount

e’clat Superior, a luxury skincare brand has gone live with their Mother’s Day sale starting from May 5 to May 8, 2022. During the period of the sale, the brand is offering a flat 40% discount across all the products ordered from their website. In addition, they are offering customers with code ‘MOM40’ at the time of checkout and get the maximum benefit out of it.

Through this, e’clat Superior’s Mother’s Day sale , they are praising the efforts of every Mother who has been a backbone of the family and works day-night to look after the family. To give tribute to such moms, the brand’s offer is valid across all its categories of Cleansers, Toners, Moisturizers, Serums, Sunscreens, Night Mask, Sheet Masks, Exfoliators, Shampoo, Conditioners, Oils, and all others listed on the website.

Along with it, their offers are applicable to exclusive kits- exclusive kits- Age Smart Pro-ageing Combo Kit, Festival Glitz Kit, Glow & Radiance Combo, Intensive Hydration Combo Kit, Sparkling Eyes kit, e’clat Acne Edit kit, Even Up Pigmentation Corrective Kit, High Profile Men Kit, e’clat Superior sculpt Glutathione serum kit with Jade Roller and Gua Sha Stone, e’clat-h Hair Kit and many more.

Talking about the sale, founder Sandeep Gupta says, “ We come up with unique offers for every occasion, but Mother’s Day has always been special. Our brand has always looked forward to appreciating their efforts and work and Mother’s Day is the ideal occasion for this. The announcement of a 40% discount on products is a special expression of appreciation from the e’clat Superior team for all the mothers out there. On this important day, join e’clat Superior and enjoy our amazing assortment.”

Further talking about the brand, he added, “Our products are of the highest quality and are meant to hydrate, nourish, and protect your skin. Face serum can be an excellent addition to your mom’s skincare routine because it keeps skin hydrated and nourished. We’ve always concentrated on creating products that have high-quality components that are good for the skin. And, e’clat Superior each product is made with rich ingredients fighting all the signs of ageing. So, you can gift your mom from our exquisite collections and bring a smile to her face this mother’s day.”

e’clat Superior, is one of the fastest-growing premium skincare brands whose serum is well appreciated by the customers. Their serums have a far-reaching and deeper influence on your skin than normal creams and moisturizers. So, hop on to their sale, gift your mother the best products from their wide range of products and reap the maximum benefits out of the sale.