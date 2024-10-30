Eating for Healing: A Comprehensive Approach to Diet During Cancer Treatment

Cancer treatments can impact the body negatively, but a nutritious diet can help you feel stronger and manage treatment process better. Nutrient-rich foods support healing, boost energy, and reduce side effects from chemo and radiation.

Cancer medicines are designed to kill cancer cells, but they can also harm healthy cells, resulting in side effects that might influence appetite, digestion, and general wellness.

Maintaining good nutrition during cancer treatment has several benefits:

• Maintains Strength and Energy: Proper nutrition can help maintain body weight, muscle strength, and energy levels.

• Helps Tolerate Treatment: A nutritious diet may reduce the risk of complications and may even improve treatment outcomes.

• Supports Immune Function: Some foods contain vital nutrients that make the immune system strong, which is especially important when your body is fighting cancer. The side effects of cancer treatments can differ, and they often influence eating habits.

Cancer treatment can result in various side effects that impact eating habits. Here are some common challenges and solutions to help lessen the severity of these side effects.

• Nausea and Vomiting: Consuming small, frequent meals and bland foods can be beneficial.

• Taste Changes: Patients often have metallic or bitter tastes during treatment, which can be managed by trying different flavors, maintaining good oral hygiene, and using seasonings or citrus.

• Loss of Appetite: Small, nutrient-rich snacks can provide the necessary calories without overburdening the digestive system.

• Mouth Sores: Soft, cold foods like yoghurt are soothing options. Stay away from acidic, spicy, or crunchy foods that can worsen sores.

• Diarrhoea: Stay hydrated and consider low-fibre, bland foods until the side-effects improve.

• Constipation: Drinking plenty of water and high-fiber foods like fruits and vegetables can help with bowel movements.

During cancer treatment, it is important to understand the basics of nutrition:

• Focus on Protein-Rich Foods:

Protein is crucial for repairing tissues, supporting the immune system, and keeping muscles strong. A source of protein should be included in every meal.

Examples: Lean meats, fish, eggs, lentils, tofu, Greek yoghurt, and nuts.

• Choose Whole Grains:

Whole grains offer sustained energy and are gentler on the digestive tract compared to refined grains. Additionally, they contain fiber, which can help prevent constipation.

Examples: Oatmeal, brown rice, quinoa, and whole-grain bread.

• Include Healthy Fats:

Healthy fats provide calories, especially for those who struggle to eat enough. They also support brain health and hormone regulation.

Examples: Avocados, olive oil, nuts, seeds, and fish like salmon.

• Eat a Variety of Fruits and Vegetables:

The presence of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in fruits and vegetables can lead to the reduction of inflammation and support overall health.

Examples: Leafy greens, carrots, sweet potatoes.

• Stay Hydrated:

Drinking enough fluids is essential, especially if cancer treatment side effects cause dehydration. Try to sip water throughout the day and consider adding hydrating foods like watermelon or cucumber.

When receiving cancer therapy, the following foods should be avoided:

It’s best to avoid certain foods that can interfere with the cancer treatment process or worsen side effects. The following foods are recommended to avoid.

• Raw or Undercooked Meats: Due to a weakened immune system, it’s important to avoid any foods that may carry harmful bacteria, such as raw fish or undercooked meats.

• Unpasteurized Dairy Products: These dairy products may contain harmful bacteria. These bacteria can pose a significant risk, especially for cancer patients with weakened immune systems, leading to infections or other serious health complications.

• Excessively Sugary or Processed Foods: While occasional treats are okay, try to avoid too many processed or sugary foods, which can lead to low levels of energy.

• Spicy or Acidic Foods: These can irritate the stomach or mouth sores that are sometimes chemotherapy side-effects.

Advice on Healthy Eating While Receiving Cancer Treatment:

• Plan Meals: It’s possible to have healthy options by preparing meals in advance.

• Eat Small, Frequent Meals: When facing nausea or loss of appetite, it may be easier on the stomach to ingest smaller portions throughout the day.

• Listen to Your Body: You may feel more hungry on certain days. Eat when you’re hungry, and don’t force yourself to eat if you’re feeling unwell.

• Consider Nutritional Supplements: Adding supplements, such as protein powders or meal replacement drinks, can help you meet your nutritional needs.

Conclusion:

Good nutrition is crucial for cancer patients, as the illness and its therapies can alter their eating habits and nutrient absorption. They may need to adjust the cancer diet to strengthen the body and manage side effects. This could involve incorporating high-protein, high-calorie foods or soft, cool options like ice cream due to mouth sores. Everyone’s nutritional needs differ, so talking with the cancer care team is essential. They can help set goals and create a plan to meet the patient’s dietary needs.

Dr. Ch Mohana Vamsy MBBS, MS, DNB(SURG), MCH (SURG. ONCO), FRCS(EDIN), DIP. LAP.SURG.(FRANCE)

Oncologist & Cancer Specialist

Omega Hospitals

