Dubai Tour: Experience the charm of Arab hospitality on Dhow cruise

Dubai is the city that fascinates tourists across the age, cultures, and interests. It is on the list of almost every wanderlust. The city offers world-class architecture, amenities, adventure, and famous Arabian hospitality. However, anyone visiting Dubai doesn’t forget to witness the beauty of the city from Dhow Cruises floating on beautiful Dubai Marina and Dubai Creek, enhancing the beauty of these renowned waterbodies, and giving sight of the state-of-art architecture of this beautiful city.One thing is definite dhow cruise Dubai is something every traveler must experience as it is the essence of Dubai. Something that is exclusive to Dubai and could not be found in any other corner of the World.

Dhow, a beautiful traditional wooden boat with a deck that has been converted into a restaurant, is one of the biggest attractions of Dubai. Dhow has been part of Arabian heritage for many centuries. As the modern transport progressed, their place shifted from day-to-day to these beautiful floating restaurants displaying Amirates legacy. Transportation to Dhow cruises is available on both Dubai Marina and Dubai Creek. However, each has its own specialty.

Dubai Creek is a beautiful natural water body that separates the old city called Bur Dubai from the new called Deira. Bur Dubai accommodates many historical buildings places and has a feel of ancient Arab culture and heritage, while Deira or New Dubai is more about the recent urban development of high-rise towers, hotels, and other modern amenities. Dhow Cruise Dubai Marina and Dhow Cruise Dubai Creek are both cruises that will stay in fond memories for the whole lifetime. Al Wasl Dhow is a prominent tour operator in Dubai who offers booking facilities on both cruises.

The choice of Dhow cruise will depend on various factors. First is the choice or taste of the traveler. If you are keen on heritage and want to explore the old-world charm of this global city, then Dhow Cruise Creek is ideal for you. One advantage of this is as the creek separates the new and the old town, you get the chance of witnessing both ancient and modern architecture on either side of the Creek.

However, not all famous new architecture is visible from this Dhow cruise. If you are in Dubai to indulge in a modern and uber-urban experience, then Dhow Cruise Dubai Marina is ideal for you. Dubai Marina is a most beautifully planned developed man-made water body that is well synchronized with the development on both sides. Most of the modern architectural representations like JBL, the World’s most prominent and highest wheel, Ain Dubai, and Cyan Tower are visible from this cruise. The modern city’s beautiful lighting arrangement makes the Marina water look even more mesmeric.

Another factor of difference between dhow cruise Marina and dhow cruise Creek is the cost of both cruises. Dhow Cruise Dubai Marina is more expensive than Dhow cruise creek. A beautiful evening on Dhow cruise Marina may cost you around AED 200 per person, while at Dhow cruise Creek it will cost AED 150 by Oasis Palm Tourism a reputed and ISO Certified company in Dubai. The cruise time for both is 2 hours.

The third factor that should also be explained is setting and ambiance.

Dubai creek is the lifeline of the city, which experiences the city’s hustle-bustle till the late evening. Settings here are according to the daily commuting, while Dubai Marina is in a more relaxed environment with hotels and restaurants on both sides where people spend their leisure time.

Both the cruise has a few similarities also they both are exemplary examples of Arabian hospitality and Dubai’s beautiful heritage Dhow. On both cruises, you will find one of the best meals available in Dubai. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu is open with a variety that is difficult to match. The evening spent on both the cruises will leave you mesmerized by the beauty of the city, however, in different ways. Onboard services are at best on the cruises, however with little difference where Marina cruise has the advantage over Creek cruise.