DS Group: Weaving Threads of Success and Responsibility Through 95 years

Within the rich tapestry of the DS Group’s history, this year marks a significant milestone as it celebrates its 95th anniversary. The threads of time intertwine to reveal a journey from its humble origins in Chandni Chowk in 1929 to its present position as a multi-business conglomerate. The Group’s legacy is a testament to the power of determination, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded by Shri Dharampal ‘Sugandhi’ and Shri Satyapal ‘Sugandhi’, the DS Group has evolved over the years, maintaining the Founders’ core values of Empathy, Sympathy & Compassion, Mutual Trust & Respect, Transparency, Openness, Honesty & Integrity while valuing relationships and being socially responsible. The current leadership, helmed by Mr. Ravinder Kumar and Mr. Rajiv Kumar, has successfully expanded the group’s footprint.

Today, DS Group is a formidable force across an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Ksheer, Pass Pass, LuvIt, BABA, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, The Manu Maharani and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guided by a clear set of values and built on a strong foundation of collective good, Corporate Social Responsibility is integral to the Group’s business objectives. The Group such as Water, Livelihood, and Education. These initiatives have a transformational impact on communities. Active participation from stakeholders is sought, while creating awareness and during the implementation to ensure long-term sustainability of the projects.

Future-focused, the Group has been steadily expanding its ‘green’ initiatives, including Energy and Water Conservation, to reflect its response to the world’s needs and its role as a committed corporate citizen. DS Group illustrates various aspects of its Sustainable Development journey comprising of governance, risks and opportunities, strategy, performance, key highlights and achievements, qualitative and quantitative data on various economic, environmental and social aspects. Sustainability initiatives undertaken include energy management, water management, material conservation, recycling & waste management and enhancing green footprint. All of these have helped meet the business, social and environmental goals of the Group. The organization will continue its journey as a responsible corporate entity while delivering and building further momentum for sustainable growth.

The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program making it a global leader. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

Mr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group, said, “As we celebrate 95 years of the DS Group, I am filled with immense pride. Dharampalji and Satyapalji’s vision for quality, innovation, and customer happiness has blossomed into a modern, large-scale and diversified group. With unwavering faith in our collective strength, we are poised for even greater heights. Am confident we will deliver on our goals by adding value to our customers’ lives while making our Founders proud. Let us celebrate this journey while setting sight on an inspiring future ahead.”

As the DS Group embarks on its next chapter, it remains committed to its core values and vision. By fostering a culture of innovation, sustainability, and social impact, the group aims to continue its legacy of growth and prosperity, contributing meaningfully to the nation’s development.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.