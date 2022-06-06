Dr. Surya Chundi : A Fabled revolutionist and luminary in education!

The zealot, Dr. Surya Chundi needs no introduction when it comes to education influencers in India. He has interacted with students of nearly 700 junior colleges and 300 UG colleges in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Right from helping them identify their strength and passion, he has empowered students to gain clarity, build confidence, and identify the right career and institution.

In the recent past, he has been advancing associations with colleges and universities across Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Dr. Surya’s beneficence was recognised by International Economics University, Malaysia where he was awarded a Honourable Doctorate in Education and Leadership. Education, according to Dr. Surya, is primarily about being radical. And this is why he applies a bold approach to talk, assisting students to think from a unique perspective.

According to Dr. Surya, “In India there is this phenomenon that the more educated we are, the more narrow-minded we become.” To explain this phenomenon, he highlighted an example – “In the medical sector, the more you specialise, the less you can do for humanity. Soon we will have aorta specialists, pulmonary vein specialists and things like that. In fact, about 20 years ago in Canada, there was this specialist who operated on only the fifth cervical vertebra.”, he stated.

Specialisation, he stated, is being fanatical in the medical field, or any field for that matter. Hence while it’s important to deep-dive into understanding what matters the most; everything else holds significance as well.

Dr. Surya says, the immediate reply he gets from students and parents when asked the importance of education – “to get a job, earn money, to earn respect, to help the society etc.” He asks if it is only for money, name, fame, degree and status then why are we demeaning education and our own selves by spending almost 25% of our lifetime in it.

‌According to Dr.Surya, “ Education should transform an individual from being to becoming“. Which implies, what we are today, to what we want to become in our lives.

Then the question arises, “What is becoming?” He explains that with a relatable example, “If I say football or music what comes to your mind?” and immediately the replies would be Messi, Ronaldo or A. R. Rahman, Illayaraja etc. “At the mention of football or music, we think of people who achieved greatness in the field, instead of the instruments – this is what we call becoming,” he added.

Education, he further said, must be pursued with the idea of what we want to become or what we want to achieve. “Once that is clear, questions like why to study, what to study, when to study, how to study, etc., become quite clear,” he stated.

Dr. Surya believes that lucrative education is quite different from normal board education. Through his associated universities, students will not just be imparted valuable education, but also taught on how to be a brand, and be a magnet that attracts placements, rather than outreaching to companies or waiting for campus drives.

Even after achieving the heights of a flourishing career, Dr. Surya is quite down to earth, and attributes his success to his mother Kamala and father Srinivas – which is certainly a lesson for students to never forget their roots, no matter how much they have advanced in life.