January 27, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

New Delhi (India), January 27 : Dr. Sridev Shastri another name of Vedic Astrologer in India, was recently invited as a VIP guest at Atal Achievement Award 2022 & awarded Most Trusted Astrologer in India for his exceptional contribution to Astrology at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi jointly by Shri. Faggan Singh Kulaste (Minister of State for Rural Development, Government of India), Shri. Kaushal Kishore (Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs of India), Dr. Arvind Kumar Goel (Educationist and Philanthropist), and Shri Pradeep Gandhi Ji (Member of Parliament).

From the early days of his learning, he resided in Tarapith in Kolkata, where he gained his knowledge and registered himself as an Astro researcher. Later, He did Ph. D. in Astrology as a gold medallist ( awarded in Singapore ). Dr. Shastri is famous for his 29 Years of exceptional Astrology contribution to Match Making, Career, and Marriage issues. He was invited as an Astro speaker in many international & national events and Guest of Honour at the Golden Glory Awards 2021 held at Kolkata by Ms. Bipasa Basu. Dr. Sridev Shastri also represented Indian Astrology at the 40th annual International Congress. The other popular awards are –

Super Indians 24 Award jointly by Mr. Jitendra Singh ( Science & Technology Minister, Govt. of India ) & Celebrity Host Mr. Govinda at Taj Palace Delhi Jan 2023.

Trendsetter Awards Mumbai 2022 by Governor of Mumbai, Honorable Bhagat Singh Kosayari & Evergreen Singer Mr. Kumar Shanu

Guest Of Honour at Golden Fame Award Show 2022 in Kolkata by Ms. Biapsa Basu

International Glory Award 2022 by Actress Shilpa Shetty

Most Trusted Vedic Astrologer by Film, philanthropist, and Actor Mr. Sonu Sood, at International Glory Award 2021, Goa.

Golden Glory Award 2021 by Actress. Malaika Arora, Mumbai

Asian Pacific Leadership Award 2021 by Actress. Amisha Patel

Asian Distinguished Award 2018 – Gold Medal(Singapore)

There are times in a person’s life when he/she is at a point when they are not able to take very important decisions in their life. There is confusion, less knowledge, lack of understanding, etc., which results in taking actions that do not fulfil the wishes and hence cause harm in the field. That can be in marriage, love, career, health, and many other things. In such situations, a person tries to get help from someone who can bring them back to normalcy and provide peace. This someone is an astrologer; an astrologer gathers all his/her knowledge from Vedic science to help the individual. There are many astrologers whom we can get in touch with to resolve our issues, but the most trusted astrologer in India is none other than a Trusted astrologer Dr. Sridev Shastri. He is India’s most awarded, most experienced, and most sought-after astrologer. He was born and brought up in Kolkata and has a vast experience of 29 years of experience in Vedic astrology, which makes him the top astrologer.

The proficiency he has gained in astrology has made him one of India’s most respected and renowned astrologers. His clients include a number of high-profile politicians, businessmen, and celebrities. Hence he is very well known among the circuit. He is a Corporate Astrologer, Astro researcher, and Vedic astrologer. If you wish to take advantage of the most trusted astrologer in India Dr. Sridev Shastri’s expertise in Vedic astrology, you may schedule online consultation through his website, www.astrologersridev.com

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”