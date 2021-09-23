Dr. Shailesh Thaker: An Exemplary Thought Leader Guiding Enterprises with Dynamic Ideologies

23 September 2021 19:11 IST

Marshal Goldsmith Appreciating Dr. Thaker for Being Amongst the Top 30 Global Leadership Gurus

Thought leadership starts with a big idea but it centers on righteous actions. Generations after generations, many successful individuals come and go but only a few remain who impact the lives of people in astonishing ways. Dr. Shailesh Thaker is one of the inspirational thought and management leaders among the few, who has led the way of many aspiring leaders. With his extraordinary ideology and unrelenting efforts, he has managed to drive a thinking that navigates the route of accomplishments. His inspirational talks and high-minded philosophy can make the leaders in the making, fully recharged about their minds and careers. This virtuoso is on a mission to build a world of experts who believes in acing their respective domain with sheer confidence and utmost value.

From transforming more than 100 MNCs & 400 NCs, to eliminating the unnecessary practices through his remarkable counseling sessions, Dr. Shailesh Thaker has done it all. He is a man behind the transformation of business houses with his pioneering inspirational ideas that adds satisfaction to the team and boost the HR turnover ratio dramatically adding a new color to the canvas. Dr. Thaker has donned many hats but his most treasured is his career as a management guru and motivational speaker.

His success has touched the sky, awarding him with the 8th position on the project management of 89 professionals across the world. Timecamp- A USA based company has recognized his capacity to perform exceptionally and create results in no time. The list of acknowledgments does not end here. The genius business coach and dynamic mentor has also popped up in the catalogue of top 20 professionals of the earth in the year 2020, recognized by IFLD, USA. The visionary thinker has also made a world record of publishing the most number of books in a year. Dr. Shailesh Thaker, a virtuoso has earned a position in the list of Top 30 global leadership gurus from 2015 to 2019. With his thought-provoking words, he has reshaped the lives of millions, forcing them to redesign their mindset to achieve roaring successes in their career paths.

Pointing towards his glorious victories Dr. Thaker said, “Learning and development is a ceaseless process and has no expiry date. Learning never stops at a degree or a diploma certification. It goes well beyond till the person has the desire to learn. Legends create their legacy every day without any breaks or intervals. From doing things a little better, improvising themselves a little more, and focusing on becoming better persons, leaders value every inch of detail”. He further added, “Being a management trainer and coach for the global masses, he supports values, ethics, cultures, and virtuous habits”.

Dr. Thaker has been putting up in many roles with full efficacy. From being a prosperous motivational trainer, eminent inspirational speaker, renowned management thinker, a flourishing leader to the excellent top-most author. Dr. Shailesh Thaker is evolving everywhere. The leader is standing tall with his eccentric approach and a state of mindfulness towards his goals and objectives. One can without a doubt say that Dr. Shailesh Thaker is an encouraging role model that everyone looks up to.