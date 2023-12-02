Dr. Sadanand P Sardeshmukh Honored with Prestigious Bṛhattrayī Ratna Award 2023 by Vice President of India

December 02, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram, December 2, 2023 : In a momentous celebration at the Global Ayurveda Festival 2023, the distinguished Dr. Sadanand P Sardeshmukh was bestowed with a prestigious award by the Vice President of India, Shri Jagadeep Dhankar. The event unfolded on December 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the iconic Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, marking a significant recognition of Dr. Sardeshmukh’s outstanding contributions to the field of Ayurveda. Instituted by The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Limited in honor of founder Aryavaidyan PV Rama Varier, the award signifies excellence in the realm of Ayurveda.

The Bṛhattrayī Ratna Award, established in 1994, has evolved into one of the most esteemed accolades within the Ayurveda fraternity. Symbolising the essence of the Bṛhattrayīs in Ayurveda - Charaka, Sushruta, and Vagbhata - the award epitomises the pinnacle of intellectual achievement in Ayurveda, denoting mastery over the subject. It is awarded to those who utilise their expertise for the betterment of humanity, leaving a lasting impact on Ayurveda and society. Past recipients include visionaries such as Vaidyaraj Atmaram Waman Dhatar Sastri and Vaidyamadam Cheriya Narayanan Namboodiri, who have contributed individually to the upliftment of Ayurveda.

Dr. Sadanand Sardeshmukh, having been conferred with the esteemed 10th Bṛhattrayī Ratna Award 2023, is now officially recognized for his exemplary contributions to the realm of Ayurveda. His unwavering dedication, profound knowledge, and steadfast commitment have not only earned him this prestigious honor but have also left an indelible mark, serving as an enduring source of inspiration for the upcoming generation of Vaidyas.

The 5th Global Ayurveda Festival provides the perfect backdrop for this prestigious ceremony, bringing together leading experts, practitioners, and enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate and promote the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda.

About the AVP Group

AVP: Over 120 years of legacy and 80 years of Ayurvedic Excellence and Visionary Leadership

The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd., a stalwart in the realm of traditional Ayurveda, continues to lead the way with a commitment to merging ancient wisdom with modern science. Nestled in Coimbatore, this institution boasts a widespread national and international presence, a network of esteemed doctors, manufacturing facilities, treatment centres, academies, and resorts. Ensuring the widespread availability of evidence-based Ayurvedic healthcare solutions to the general public, AVP has also established specialized Ayurveda clinics and extensive community outreach programs on a global scale.

Groundbreaking disease management protocols and personalized approach to patient care serve as a testament to AVP’s unwavering dedication to making Ayurveda a cornerstone of holistic healthcare practices. The lasting impact of the esteemed founders, Aryavaidyan Shri P.V. Ramavarier and Padmasri P. R. Krishnakumar Ji, continues to thrive as their mentorship and leadership drive AVP to unprecedented levels of distinction. Founded on the tenets of purity, heritage, and sustainability, AVP remains at the forefront of traditional Ayurveda expertise, turning into a symbol of holistic wellness in the modern world.

About Dr. Sadanand P Sardeshmukh

Dr. Sadanand Prabhakar Sardeshmukh serves as the Director of the Integrated Cancer Treatment and Research Center (ICTRC) in Wagholi, Pune, a position he has held since 1994. Actively engaged in cancer research, he has treated over 12,000 patients with Ayurvedic methods across multiple centres in India. He has presented numerous research papers at national and international conferences and boasts a rich academic background with 41 years of teaching experience in Ayurveda.

As the Director of Atharva Nature Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Sardeshmukh has pioneered the development of herbal products using modern technology. His dedication has earned him numerous awards, including the “Lifetime Achievement Award”, “Ayurved Gaurav – Lifetime Achievement Award,” and “National Dhanwanthari Award’‘ recognising his significant contributions to Ayurvedic research and education on both national and international platforms.

About the Global Ayurveda Festival 2023

The Global Ayurveda Festival 2023 serves as a platform where experts, practitioners, and enthusiasts from around the world converge to celebrate and explore the ancient healing tradition of Ayurveda. The event typically features paper presentations by eminent Vaidyas, conferences, and exhibitions showcasing the holistic principles of Ayurveda, encompassing various aspects of Ayurvedic medicine and wellness practices. The festival not only promotes the exchange of knowledge but also fosters a sense of global community committed to embracing the wisdom of Ayurveda for a healthier and more balanced life.

