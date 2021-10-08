Dr. Padmavathi Surapaneni shares some amazing steps to prevent breakout

Every one of us suﬀer from acne at one point in time severity depends on the genetic background and the care we take. But if we take care of our skin properly and follow a good skin routine we can keep the acne under control. Nowadays there are a lot of products and online blogs available, confusing which one is the best to choose for your type of skin to keep it healthy. Follow these tips to keep the zits at bay.

1. Cleansing

Cleanse at least two to three times. Washing face at least two times a day showed to have lesser breakouts in various studies. Choosing the right cleanser is also very important depending on your type of skin. If your skin is mild oily select a cleanser with AHA or BHA. For severe acne-prone skin, you can use a benzoyl peroxide-based cleanser. Try to avoid fragranced and colored cleansers. If you are on isotretinoin medicine for acne use a very mild moisturizing cleanser. Use a non-alcohol-based toner.

2. Moisturiser

Don’t skip moisturizing your skin. Select water-based non-comedogenic moisturizer, Which means it will not clog your pores.. Avoid using thick and oil-based moisturizers as they may clog pores and cause breakouts.

3. Acne medication

Using acne medication will keep the acne under control. Depending on the type of acne you can choose the creams. If you have comedones commonly called blackheads and whiteheads use retinol-based creams like adaferrin or tretinoin bedtime. With mild to moderate acne you can use benzoyl peroxide creams alone or in combination with retinoids.

Inflamatory acne uses a combination of antibiotics like clindamycin with the above ingredients. If you have a tendency to have pigmentation and scars a combination of azelic acid preparation would help.

4 . Exfoliation

Exfoliation would remove the dead cells which may cause breakouts if they clog the pores. Salicylicacid or glycol acid masks will be a good exfoliants and you can incorporate in your skin routine. They remove the dead skin and keep your skin radiant. Physical exfoliants like scrubs you can use twice or thrice instead. But avoid scrubs when you have active inflammatory acne.

5. Sunscreen

Use a good light sunscreen preferably an aqueous-based or mat finish. It protects you from leaving dark spots.

6. Do not pick pimples

Picking or piping the pimples will increase the inflammation and leads to more infection, scarring and pigmentation avoid picking and consult a dermatologist if the zits are bothering you.

7. Lifestyle

Stress can aggravate acne as stress release endorphins which cause breakouts. Try to relax, have a healthy lifestyle. Exercise regularly. Yoga and meditation can help you relax. Breathing exercises are excellent to increase oxidation of blood and reduce oxidative damage which is the major cause of inflammation and pigmentation try to get enough sleep.Avoid smoking.

8. Diet

Diet plays an important role. Avoid dairy products. It’s proven that dairy products can aggravate acne. Also, be less on oily and deep-fried food.Sugars with high glycemic index would aggravate acne. Take a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables colored fruits and veggies are rich in antioxidants and carotenoids and can help in reducing inflammation and pigmentation.Drink lots of water.

9. Choose makeup that doesn’t clog your pores

People who use makeup regularly tend to have more acne breakouts. Doctors term them as ‘acne cosmetica’. Be careful when you select cosmetics. Choose non-comedogenic products. Remove makeup before going to sleep and exercising Wash your make brushes weekly.

To conclude to keep your acne under control, follow a good skincare routine, keep a check on the creams and makeup. Eat healthy and have enough sleep and relax.

Dr. Padmavathi Surapaneni Pragna skin and laser clinic, https://pragnaskinandlaserclinics.com/