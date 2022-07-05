Dr. Madhukiran Parvathaneni: A Pharmaceutical Researcher Leading the Global Regulatory Landscape

The global drug, medical device discovery and pharmaceutical R&D success is a result of the lifelong hard work and dedication of many extraordinary scientists, researchers, and industry professionals. One such multitalented researcher and Clinical & Regulatory Affairs expert is Dr.Madhukiran Parvathaneni, who is widely recognized throughout the industry for his significant achievements and contributions to the field and who firmly holds a place at the very top of the field. Born and brought up in a middle-class Indian family in Pedakadimi village near Eluru, a city in Andhra Pradesh, Dr.Parvathaneni’s father was a farmer, and his mother was a homemaker who raised him and his elder sister. Until ninth grade, Dr.Parvathaneni was a student at Fr. Silvio Pasquali School, Christian missionary school. There, owing to his outstanding academic performance, the teachers promoted him twice from second class to fourth class and seventh class to ninth class. He finished his secondary education at the Sree Sree educational society in Eluru. He graduated junior college with first class in Biology, Physics, and Chemistry (BiPC) concentration.

In 2004, Dr.Parvathaneni qualified for Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) for Bachelor in Pharmacy and completed his Bachelor’s degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences at Hindu College of Pharmacy in 2008. Then, he attended Andhra University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, a prestigious state university, to earn his Master’s degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences in August 2010 with a 3.62 GPA. Since childhood, he has been passionate about new drug discovery and development as he was well-versed with the usage of folklore and Indian traditional Ayurvedic medicine owing to his village background.

It is a well-established fact that plants are a great source of drugs, starting from metformin for diabetes to Taxol derivatives for treating cancer. So, Dr.Parvathaneni focused on collecting data on some of the medicinal plants found in the local forest regions of the araku-borra hills, 92 kilometers away from Andhra University. In fact, his Master’s research was based on a rare fern called Cyathea gigantea, traditionally used for treating cuts, wounds, and white discharges from the stomach.

Following his passion for pharmaceutical sciences, Dr.Parvathaneni researched the pharmacological evaluation of Phyllanthus amarus (nelausiri) extracts and its isolated lignan compounds Phyllanthin and Hypophyllanthin. Moreover, he was the first to discover the anticancer activity against breast cancer using in vitro cell lines and in vivo mammary cancer models in rats, along with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities which was funded by ICAR-NAIP. Lipoid AG, Switzerland, sponsored his liposomes research, later published in Shodhganga, ScienceDirect and Scopus indexed journals. Because of the originality and major significance of his work in the field, Dr. Parvathaneni’s research has provoked widespread public commentary in the field and has been widely cited by many researchers from India and other countries like the USA, Egypt, Brazil, Chile, Malaysia, and Columbia. His keen interest in nanotechnology led him to collaborate with the nanotechnology department at Andhra University to develop Silver (Ag) and Zinc Oxide (ZnO) nanoparticles followed by evaluation of their antimicrobial and wound healing activities.

Dr. Parvathaneni, being from a farmer family, has seen many poor farmers committing suicide not being able to repay their debts. So, he worked as Senior Research Fellow (SRF) in the ICAR-NAIP project to generate alternative income for farmers even during extreme conditions like droughts or floods, by scientifically proving medicinal values of traditionally used agricultural weed plants. He performed in vitro and in vivo animal studies using scientific protocols on the identified 80 weed plants in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana cropping systems used as traditional folklore medicine, such as Leucas aspera, Cleome Chelidonii, Gynandropsis gynandra, and Phyllanthus amarus.

In 2017, Dr. Parvathaneni registered a trademark named ‘Raithu Biddu,’ meaning son of a farmer who intends to serve the farming community. He was an active member of PORTER Trust for doing three medical camps in Visakhapatnam from 2009 to 2012. Andhra University awarded him a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences on December 11, 2013.

Realizing that a project management degree would help him to advance his career after gaining a valuable PhD degree and industry experience, he decided to pursue a Master’s Degree in Project Management and relocated to the United States. He graduated from the Harrisburg University of Science and Technology with a 3.7 GPA. Later, he joined the university as a Corporate Faculty in the Department of Biotechnology to teach the Bachelor’s students Drug design and development, Pharmacology, and Computer aided-drug design courses.

Dr.Parvathaneni is a prominent and renowned researcher who shares the credit for more than 22 research papers in scopus indexed and other prestigious international journals, cited 280 times collectively and reviewed more than 2 dozens of research manuscripts for various international journals. He started working in regulatory affairs for pharmaceuticals and medical devices from July 2014. There, he shared the responsibilities of executing the regulatory and clinical research project documentation for US FDA and Europe submissions, setting up regulatory procedures and SOPs, representing the company at different conferences, liaison between the company and clients, and reviewing and approving of client agreements and regulatory documents. In April 2021, he became Regulatory Affairs Manager and currently working for a US based company supporting the global regulatory submissions and clinical research documentation like Clinical Evaluation reports for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Dr.Parvathaneni has also been invited to serve as an editorial board member for several international journals, in recognition of his expertise, extraordinary abilities, and esteemed reputation at the very top of his field. In addition, he has been nominated as a Full member of Sigma XI, an active member of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), a member of the American Chemical Society (ACS), and a member of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) for his contribution to global drug development research.

He is a kind, humble, and compassionate individual who likes supporting the underprivileged. Moreover, he has dedicated his life to the quest for excellence and pharmaceutical sciences development.

Connect with him on Google Scholar, ResearchGate and LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-parvathaneni

Reference:

1.https://old2019.harrisburgu.edu/biotech-majors-become-hus-first-published-undergrads/

2.https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=T7fUi3sAAAAJ&hl=en

3.https://www.researchgate.net/publication/361493646_'Phllanthus_amarus_ can_cure_breast_cancer'_-Eenadu_Newspaper_dated_Feb_11_2014