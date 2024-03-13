  1. Visit the official website of your preferred broker or go to a trusted online source that offers MT4 for download. Make sure to choose a reputable source to ensure the safety and security of your download.
  2. Look for the “Downloads” or “Platforms” section on the website. This is where you will find the download link for MT4.
  3. Locate the MT4 download link and click on it. Some websites may require you to create an account or provide your email address before allowing you to download the platform.
  4. Choose the version of MT4 that is compatible with your operating system (Windows). MT4 is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems, so make sure to select the correct version for your PC.
  5. Start the download and wait for it to complete. The download time will depend on the speed of your internet connection.
  6. Once the download is finished, locate the downloaded file on your computer and double-click on it to start the installation process. You may be prompted to confirm your action and grant necessary permissions.
  7. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation of MT4 on your PC. The installation process is straightforward and will guide you through the necessary steps.
  8. After the installation is complete, launch MT4 and you will be prompted to enter your login credentials or create a new demo account. If you already have an account with a broker, enter your login details to access your trading account. If you are new to trading, you can create a demo account to practice trading without risking real money.