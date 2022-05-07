Disha Publication : Changing the face of UPSC

Disha Publication recently received the Runner-up (2 nd rank) award amongst the Top Indian Academic Publishers from Minister of State for Education Sh. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, during the recently held The People’s Choice Publisher Award by Front List and The Federation of Indian Publishers with Nielsen in March 2022.

Disha Publication is the first change the game of UPSC preparation. UPSC, a dream that beats within the heart of millions of aspirants, just needs the direction provided by Disha. The publication has certainly proven to be revolutionary with their approach of rigorously analyzing the exam patterns and consistently coming up with resources to do justice to the examination.

Disha’s exceptionally gifted content writers have identified five essential elements or five pillars that every aspirant needs while preparing for UPSC exams. These very pillars are also the principles with which Disha operates. The five pillars are as follows:-

Pillar 1 - Solved papers – To crack an exam you need to understand the needs and requirements of the exam. The best way to go about it is analyzing the Previous Year Question Papers.Disha’s Solved papers are organized in Topic-wise & Year-wise Solved Papers (as separate Books) in both Hindi and English with the best quality Solutions and the Answer Keys validated with the UPSC.

Disha’s best seller books, ’27 Years Solved Papers Book’ and ‘9 Year-wise UPSC Mains’ has been a favorite of UPSC toppers and aspirants alike. The ‘27 years’ book also additionally includes video course and strategy tips by Mrunal, a Top UPSC Educator.

Pillar 2 – Text Books– Planning and strategy at every stage of the preparation plays a crucial role in cracking the UPSC exams. Disha provides exhaustive text guides which acts as a guiding light on your path to UPSC.

The resources are prepared after careful analysis of daily news, important textbook concepts, latest trend followed by UPSC, frequently asked topics etc. Disha is associated with renowned authors like Mrunal Parel, Ashish Malik, Awdhesh Singh, Aman Soni, Deepanshu Singh, Dr. Siddhartha Arora and many more. Disha’s Textbooks in niche areas like International Relations, Ethics, Essay Writing, Economy, Science & Technology with leading authors are also gaining huge popularity among aspirants. The text books have been written with the intent of one philosophy, “ना कम ना ज्यादा यह है हमारा वादा”

Pillar 3 - Subject-wise study material – For subject-wise preparation, the most promising is Disha’s Compendium series and NCERT PLUS series for the General Studies papers for both Prelims and Mains. The students develop a strong base through the exhaustive Study Material & Practice Exercises including the Past Papers. A new series of 9 Books - 35 Landmark Series - also provides subject-wise material on Top Events that shaped India.

Pillar 4 – Disha Academy –Disha firmly believes in education for all, and for this reason, the video lectures by Disha Academy, for various exams, are absolutely free. When enrolling oneself for pre-recorded lectures creates a major dent on the pocket of the aspirants, Disha has revolutionized the EdTech arena. To help the aspirants be better prepared for UPSC Prelims 2022, My Disha Academy had earlier this month launched Booster Crash Course for UPSC in March. The budget friendly course is strategically designed to help aspirants cement their preparation foundation and sand off the rough edges with this 75 days course. The course contains 150+ hours of video course, 25 UPSC patterned tests, 25 live sessions for doubt discussion and 6 subject booklets for holistic concept revision and coverage. The Academy has recently launched 100 days courses for UPSC CDA, UPSC CDS OTA and UPSC CAPF AC exams. The courses will surely help the aspirants ace the exams effortlessly.

Pillar 5 - Continuous Guidance and Motivation- To help the aspirants maintain a positive and winner mindset during the rigorous study schedule of UPSC,Disha Publication has published ‘The Secret Code of UPSC Toppers’ which is based upon the success story of more than 100 UPSC toppers. Disha not only serves on a platter how to study and what to study, but also, how to be an ideal aspirant, something that is actually a game changer. The book simplifies and codifies every essential piece of information that will help an aspirant be the next topper. It covers 21 philosophies that will help an aspirant crack an exam, as well as covers the common mistakes to avoid.

Disha has recently launched a book titled, ‘Bhagvad Gita: The Story Way for Students and Parents’. The book retells the essence of ‘Srimadbhagvadgita’ in easy to understand 21 lessons with the help of stories and anecdotes. The book is penned with the intent of helping aspirants overcome the mental hardships faced during preparation. The book would be extremely useful for all students, especially the one preparing for interview stages of exams.

To sum it up, the quality of content that goes into studying and writing answers makes or breaks an attempt. Disha has partnered/gathered the best of authors, experts in their respective fields under its roof, to provide aspirants the best of content in the market. With Disha, one has zero worries about the quality of content.

Disha Publication recently partnered with Chetan Bhagat to motivate students preparing for different competitive exams. Disha conceptualizes an arena where every aspirant can have the best of resources available easily, to take the steps in the right direction. As Disha Publication says, “क्युकी बड़े सपनो को चाहए सही दिशा।“