Discover a Haven for Nature and Animal Enthusiasts at this Unique Petting Zoo in Delhi

In the midst of the bustling city life, finding solace in nature can often feel like a distant dream. Yet, nestled in a serene corner of New Delhi lies the Republic of Zoofari, an enchanting sanctuary that beckons both animal lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Spread across a sprawling 3-acre expanse, this idyllic sanctuary is home to a delightful array of inhabitants, including gentle ponies, fluffy sheep, adorable bunnies and many more. A unique one-of-a-kind petting zoo retreat from the urban chaos of Delhi, this is the perfect place to find joy and solace for children and adults alike.

Unlike traditional zoos, the Republic of Zoofari embraces a philosophy that resonates with authenticity and freedom. Surrounded by lush greens, it houses several amiable creatures that thrive in a setting that exudes freedom and not captivity and aspires to create an immersive and interactive experience for visitors. With charming gardens, majestic castles, tranquil fountains, and whimsical play zones, Zoofari transports visitors into a world straight out of a storybook, inviting them to embark on a journey of wonder and discovery.

Inspired by the petting zoos of Amsterdam, Zoofari is the brainchild of visionary founder Akanksha Mittal. Driven by a passion for social causes and environmental stewardship, Akanksha envisioned a space where people could reconnect with nature and forge meaningful connections with gentle animals.

Reflecting on her vision, Akanksha shares, “I always dreamt of creating a space where families could experience the magic of Mother Nature. Inspired by the petting zoos of Amsterdam, I envisioned bringing this unique concept to India, providing a sanctuary for rescued animals and a haven for nature enthusiasts.”

Beyond its role as a sanctuary, as a CSR initiative of Sonalika Tractors, Republic of Zoofari embodies values of sustainability and community engagement, striving to make a positive impact on both the environment and society. Zoofari actively champions sustainability initiatives, promotes eco-friendly practices, and supports women’s empowerment and child development initiatives.

Offering enriching experiences for visitors of all ages, Zoofari is a place of education and exploration, from enchanting nature trails to thrilling adventures, promising an unforgettable experience for all who step through its gates. So, if you’re seeking respite from the urban jungle and yearning to reconnect with nature, look no further than the Republic of Zoofari – an oasis of tranquillity in the heart of Delhi.

