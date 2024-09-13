Devashree Ispat Private Limited secures NABL certificate for advanced steel testing

Hyderabad: Goenka group based construction and steel manufacturing firm Devashree Ispat Private Limited has expanded its laboratory’s scope by securing the prestigious National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certificate. NABL is an autonomous body that assesses and accredits laboratories based on international standards.

The certificate, which aligns with the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard for testing and calibration laboratories, will further boost the company’s ability to conduct comprehensive testing for TMT steel, including weight per meter analysis and mechanical, blending, re-bending, and chemical tests. These tests will further help the company improve the grading of Devashree Ispat’s flagship brand, Shree TMT.

Since its inception, Shree TMT is known for its pioneering approach and for being the first to introduce Direct Hot Charging of Billets into the Rolling Mill, which has significantly contributed in minimizing coal consumption.

Apart from their sustainable approach, Shree TMT has also revolutionized steel construction with its 3X Rib design, which enhances the bonding strength between steel and cement. This innovative feature was applauded by professionals for its ability to improve the integrity of modern infrastructure projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Goenka, Managing Director of Devashree Ispaat Limited said, “This accreditation significantly enhances the company’s market credibility, strengthening customer trust in the brand.” The company remains committed to delivering superior products and services that cater to the growing needs of India’s construction industry, he added.

