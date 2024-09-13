GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devashree Ispat Private Limited secures NABL certificate for advanced steel testing

Published - September 13, 2024 10:51 pm IST

Hyderabad: Goenka group based construction and steel manufacturing firm Devashree Ispat Private Limited has expanded its laboratory’s scope by securing the prestigious National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certificate. NABL is an autonomous body that assesses and accredits laboratories based on international standards.

The certificate, which aligns with the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard for testing and calibration laboratories, will further boost the company’s ability to conduct comprehensive testing for TMT steel, including weight per meter analysis and mechanical, blending, re-bending, and chemical tests. These tests will further help the company improve the grading of Devashree Ispat’s flagship brand, Shree TMT.

Since its inception, Shree TMT is known for its pioneering approach and for being the first to introduce Direct Hot Charging of Billets into the Rolling Mill, which has significantly contributed in minimizing coal consumption.

Apart from their sustainable approach, Shree TMT has also revolutionized steel construction with its 3X Rib design, which enhances the bonding strength between steel and cement. This innovative feature was applauded by professionals for its ability to improve the integrity of modern infrastructure projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Goenka, Managing Director of Devashree Ispaat Limited said, “This accreditation significantly enhances the company’s market credibility, strengthening customer trust in the brand.” The company remains committed to delivering superior products and services that cater to the growing needs of India’s construction industry, he added.

For More Details Please visit: www.shreetmt.com

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

Published - September 13, 2024 10:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.