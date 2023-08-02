“Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards 2023” was inaugurated by The Chief Guest “Honorable Shri Rahul Narwekar Ji” at MCA, Mumbai

August 02, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

SOS Nitelife hosted yet another Magnanimous Successful event – the 3rd Edition of DESI HOMES REALTY ICON AWARDS 2023 & SOS NITELIFE EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2023’, on 29th June 2023 at the prestigious Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) BKC in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Mr. Chand Seth, Chairman and Managing Director of SOS Nitelife and Desi Homes, Ms.Lina Ingle, Director of SOS Nitelife and Desi Homes, and Ms.Tehzeeb Asar, CEO of Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards, graced the event and hosted it flawlessly.

The Chief Guest for the said event “Honourable Shri Rahul Narwekarji – Speaker of The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly” did the honours of felicitating the Awardees from Real Estate Industry Stalwarts & the Excellence Awards to the prominent individuals who have created a mark & pave a name in their niche field.

The Guest Of Honor – Mr Arvind Goel – Trustee Member & Ex President CREDAI MCHI-Navi Mumbai, Dr Bu Abdullah – Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group (UAE)

Followed by Eminent names in the Awardees list for the Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards 2023:

Mr.Keval Valambhia – The COO of CREDAI MCHI was honoured with Special Recognition for Corporate Social Responsibility Award of the Year.

The Vantage Series at The Minerva - Lokhandwala Constructions Pvt Ltd & Shaaporji Pallonji Real Estate for Tallest Luxury Residential Project Of The Year

Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) was honoured with Special Recognition for Sustainable Urban Renewal Project.

Mr Rajnikant Ajmera – CMD – Ajmera Group Of Companies was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award for his contribution to the Real Estate & Housing Sector.

Dreamax Group was honoured with Special Recognition for Best Developers Of Stalled Real Estate Projects.

Raghav Group for Emerging Developer of the Year.

Alishan Realcon Private Limited for 25years Of Excellence In Real Estate.

Blue Castle Infra LLP for Aspiring, Real Estate Developer.

SOS NITELIFE EXCELLENCE AWARDS-2023 Awardees:

Ms.Priyanka Satish Kadam – Business Excellence – Direct Selling, Industry (Kangen Water) Afrida Rahman Ali – Television Anchor of the year Award

Prerna Makharia – Jewellery Influencer of the year Award

Romi Purkayastha – Outstanding Achievement in the Field of Travel & Lifestyle

Namrata Thakkar – Founder of Entrepreneur Excel – Women Entrepreneur of the year

Gaurav Sharma aka Sharma G – Outstanding Achievement in the field of Audio and Radio

Nasirr Khan – 25 years of Excellence in the Film and TV Industry

Dr Amod Sharma – Ex Director Air India – Best Aviation Excellence Award

The Awards function did not conclude here but had its Glitterati All Glam Fashion Show by Ms. Roselin Middleton showcasing her Best Works with each Model following on the Ramp with its Charming & Gorgeous Showstopper Ms.Lekha Prajapati.

Interestingly, the Global Award-Winning “SOS Nitelife” boasts of over 2000+ Corporate Events over two Decades. The Company has 4 Intellectual Properties (IP’s) including “SOS NITELIFE”, “QUEEN OF MASHUPS”, “KING OF MASHUPS” & “DESI HOMES” and represents various Corporates Companies for various Events, Awards Categories and Segments in Best Services, Works and Achievement.

For Services or Sponsorship of Events, “SOS Nitelife” – “Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited”, can be contacted on +91 98200 11190 +91 9820011180

Email – sales@sosnitelife.com , website:www.sosnitelife.com.

The said Event was Exclusively Conceptualised & Executed by the Hosts “Mr. Chand Seth”, Chairman & Managing Director, & “Ms.Lina Ingle”, Director/Founder of “SOS Nitelife – Desi Homes”, Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited”.

Powered by SOS Nitelife. www.sosnitelife.com

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

