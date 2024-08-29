Delta Exchange India is a crypto derivatives exchange offering a secure and advanced way for traders to trade crypto derivatives. It is compliant with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit , making it a trusted platform for crypto trading.

Founded by Pankaj Balani, Jitender Tokas, and Saurabh Goyal, Delta Exchange is supported by major investors like CoinFund, Aave, and SinoGlobal Capital. This support has helped the Delta Exchange’s Android app to grow to over 100,000 users. Delta Exchange is designed for both experienced traders and beginners, providing an easy and secure trading experience.

Why Delta Exchange India Stands Out

24h Total Volume: ₹5.0K Cr ($587.2M)

₹5.0K Cr ($587.2M) 24h Options Volume: ₹2.0K Cr ($234.9M)

₹2.0K Cr ($234.9M) 24h Futures Volume: ₹3.0K Cr ($352.4M)

₹3.0K Cr ($352.4M) 7d Total Volume: ₹29.9K Cr ($3.5B)

₹29.9K Cr ($3.5B) 7d Options Volume: ₹12.0K Cr ($1.4B)

₹12.0K Cr ($1.4B) 7d Futures Volume: ₹17.9K Cr ($2.1B)

Note: This data is as of 16th August 2024 at the time of writing.

Here are some key features of Delta Exchange India which sets it apart from the Indian market:

Options Trading : Delta Exchange is the first compliant platform in India to offer options trading on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other crypto assets.

: Delta Exchange is the first compliant platform in India to offer options trading on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other crypto assets. INR Deposits and Withdrawals : Traders can deposit and withdraw in INR, eliminating the need to hold stablecoins or other cryptocurrencies. This simplifies the trading process and reduces risks associated with crypto custody.

: Traders can deposit and withdraw in INR, eliminating the need to hold stablecoins or other cryptocurrencies. This simplifies the trading process and reduces risks associated with crypto custody. High Trading Volume : The platform hit a peak daily trading volume of over $700 million.

: The platform hit a peak daily trading volume of over $700 million. Low Fees: Delta Exchange offers the lowest fees on trading crypto derivatives, ensuring that traders can maximize their profits.

Secure and Compliant Trading

Delta Exchange is compliant with India’s strict FIU compliance rules. To make things even more secure, Delta Exchange uses advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication. They also have a manual approval process for withdrawals, adding an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access.

Delta Exchange offers many types of crypto derivatives, such as futures, perpetuals, and options. This gives traders different ways to trade and take advantage of market opportunities.

Key Features

Bottom Line

Delta Exchange India is arguably setting a new standard in the Indian market for crypto derivatives trading. By focusing on FIU compliance, security, and user-centric features, it offers a platform for both beginners and experienced traders. With options trading, seamless INR transactions, and low fees, Delta Exchange provides a reliable and profitable trading experience.

Whether you’re just starting in crypto trading or looking for a compliant and secure platform, Delta Exchange is the go-to choice for traders in India.

You can follow Delta Exchange India on X and Instagram for regular updates. The android mobile app can be downloaded here .

FAQs

1. What is FIU compliance, and why is it important?

FIU compliance refers to adhering to the guidelines set by the Financial Intelligence Unit of India. It is important because it ensures that the platform operates legally and securely, protecting users from fraud and illicit activities.

2. How does Delta Exchange simplify crypto trading for Indian users?

Delta Exchange India allows users to deposit and withdraw in INR, eliminating the need to handle cryptocurrencies directly. This simplifies the trading process and reduces associated risks.

3. What types of crypto derivatives can I trade on Delta Exchange?

You can trade futures, perpetuals, and options on crypto assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

4. Is Delta Exchange suitable for beginners?

Yes, Delta Exchange India is designed to be user-friendly and caters to both experienced traders and newcomers.

5. How does Delta Exchange India ensure the security of my funds?

Delta Exchange India employs enterprise-grade security measures and manual withdrawal processes to protect user funds. The platform also avoids the custody of users’ crypto assets, enhancing security.

