Delhi Premium Real Estate Developer is Seeking RERA Order for Cancellation of the Agreement for Sale Against Former Cricketer Yuvraj Singh for Not Paying Dues on Possession.

Sky Mansion, an ultra-luxury residential project in South Delhi, developed by Delhi based premium developer Brilliant Etoile Private Limited (BEPL), has been giving possessions early to its buyers starting from Nov 2023. Being the only 100m residential landmark amidst 700 acres of life-long greenery in South Delhi, Sky Mansion is dedicated to 152 units of lavish 3BHK and 4BHK residences, as well as 8 units of extravagant triplex penthouses, featuring 24*7 concierge service, private fine dining with master chef from 5-star hotel, French landscape, imported smart technology, and a whopping 1 lakh sqft of world class amenities with 1700sqft of gym and temperature-controlled swimming pools.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has gifted himself an 11000 sqft penthouse at Sky Mansion on his 39th birthday in Dec 2020. As per the Agreement for Sale, the original completion date of Sky Mansion was on or before 23.12.2022, with an extended grace period of 6 months that expires on 23.06.2023. However, it is also mentioned in the Agreement that the above date is subject to further extensions due to Force Majeure events (such as war, flood, drought, fire, cyclone, earthquake, or any other natural calamity affecting the project’s regular development), or any other inevitable situation where extensions are granted to the Developer and/or Promoters under Section 6 of the RERA Act. Over the last couple of years, the world has faced unprecedented challenges due to successive waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the regulatory authorities, including RERA, have recognized such exceptional circumstances, and have respectively granted an extension of 9 months to developers after the 1st wave of the COVID-19 pandemic (dated on 28th May 2020) and an additional 9 months of extensions post the 2nd wave (dated on 23rd Feb 2022). Taking into account the total of 18 months extensions given by RERA, the original possession date has been further revised to 23.12.2024.

Nevertheless, bearing in mind the non-negotiable commitment to the buyers, despite all difficulties, Sky Mansion has managed to complete early and had started to give possessions since Nov 2023 to all buyers who has paid 100% dues. Till date, 60% of the buyers have cleared their dues and have taken possession.

In Mr. Yuvraj Singh’s case, the Developer has sent out the demand letter for possession on 11.11.2023. Soon the developer has received a reply from Mr. Yuvraj Singh’s mother, requesting the developer to allow them 3 months of “grace period” to arrange the funds. By early Feb 2024, while there still has not been any confirmation given by Mr. Yuvraj Singh or his team regarding the remaining payment, the developer had taken the default action and sent out a reminder letter including delay charges to Mr. Yuvraj Singh. Mr. Yuvraj’s Singh’s CEO Mr. Shivaji then replied by informing the developer that Mr. Yuvraj Singh had bought a property in London and therefore the possession payment due at Sky Mansion was delayed. Mr. Yuvraj Singh’s CEO then requested the developer to send company account details and confirmed that a 1 Crore post-dated cheque will be issued to the developer. Till date, the promised 1 Crore cheque is still yet missing.

At the end of March, Mr. Yuvraj Singh and his mother went to Sky Mansion to visit the completed project and to inspect the particular penthouse unit they have purchased. Throughout the 2-hour visit, Mr. Yuvraj Singh was quite satisfied and convinced with the overall completion of the project and has not raised a single observation or concern related to delivery specifications or quality issues of his particular unit. Followed by their visit, the developer has again urged Mr. Yuvraj Singh to make the payment and take possession. However, the payment was further delayed due to “marriage of Mr. Yuvraj Singh’s brother”.

It is worth mentioning that although Sky Mansion is giving standard layouts and specifications to all the units, due to Mr. Yuvraj Singh’s special request, his particular unit has been modified to such an extent that substantial additional cost has incurred for the developer (mostly due to changes on layout, re-design of AC system, MEP re-design and rework due to location change of kitchen, etc.). As a matter of fact, Mr. Yuvraj Singh’s penthouse unit had been completed exactly according to the layout and specifications provided by him and his architect Mr. Nitin, who has been involved from day 1 till full readiness of the unit, to ensure high quality is maintained and all changes are done exactly as per his client’s requirement. Mr. Yuvraj Singh and his architect have also done multiple visits throughout the development of the project to ensure timely execution and approved models are used for all fittings and fixtures installed and high-quality materials are used for all finishing works.

In April, Delhi-RERA Chairman Mr. Anand Kumar addressed to all builders and developers to avoid “the trap of investors” since “there are many HNIs who purchase many flats in hope of abnormal profit…they pay at most 30 percent of the total cost of the apartments and after that they stop paying their installments and do not respond to reminders given by developers…In case, builder should go to RERA first because RERA is meant not only for allottee but also for builders”.

Till date, Mr. Yuvraj Singh has only paid 10%. BEPL is seeking RERA orders for cancellation of the Agreement for Sale against Mr. Yuvraj Singh for not paying dues on possession. The developer further states that it will give zero tolerance to any buyer who tries to leverage the developer by all means just to escape from timely payment. In the meantime, the developer is warmly welcoming all to pay a visit at its flagship project -Sky Mansion at Chhatarpur, South Delhi.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

