Dalimss Sunbeam Group of Schools-Building a new generation of learners through Esports

As technology is revolutionising how we communicate and operate in our daily lives, it is also bringing about breakthroughs in how educational institutions are introducing new learning pedagogy for the current and future generations of learners. India is one of the fastest growing geographies on E-sports and is turning to become one of the gaming capitals in the world given its rise in digital and IT skill set as well as accessibility to internet connectivity. One of the most significant and recent developments is the rise of the ‘gaming generation- the Gen Z’ of which almost 91% of children belongs to the age group of 2-17 years. Such engagements have proved to be quite useful for children helping them in improved selfesteem, enhanced visual-spatial reasoning, development of motor skills, promoting scientific technology, technological proficiency and meaningful social interaction.

E-sports in schools has been a popular form of school activities in the West as compared to India. Though the term is slowly catching up, Dalimss Sunbeam Group of Schools, located in Varanasi is one of the pioneer schools in India to introduce E-sports as a part of extracurricular activities to introduce healthy competition and improve students’ overall performance and well-being. Being a leading institution of the region with its state of art facilities, world-class lab and trained facilitators, Dalimss Sunbeam is also one of the first schools in India to host a Minecraft Championship 2022 with an aim to promote creativity, collaboration and problem-solving in an immersive digital environment that helps students engage across subjects and bring abstract concepts to life. They believe in providing holistic education for a child, encompassing academics, co-curricular activities, sports education and life-skills learning with an aim to strike a balance between state-of-the-art-infrastructure and an internationally acceptable education.

As an institution, Dalimss Sunbeam School (Dr. Amrit Lal Ishrat Memorial Sunbeam School) was founded by the Late Mrs. Deesh Ishrat who was a visionary and an educationist, in the memory of distinguished scholar Late Dr. Amrit Lal Ishrat. Under the able guidance and mentorship of Dr. Pradeep Madhok – current President and Mrs. Pooja Madhok – Director, it has grown into an eminent academic institution in Eastern Uttar Pradesh with branches located at Rohania, Sigra, Ramkatora, Mohinikunj, Paharia, Toddlers N Kids (Ramkatora) in Varanasi.

As knowledge and learning pedagogy continues to create benchmarks for educational institution at par excellence, DALIMSS Sunbeam Group of Schools have established itself as a leader who focuses on education using advanced digital technology. One of the foremost visions of the school is to provide latest educational trends and give an opportunity to students to face real-life situations. According to Director, Pooja Madhok, “ it is our consistent effort to develop our school as a transformative agency to harness the limitless energy and creativity of our fast- growing new generation of children in a tech-savvy environment and give them a platform for understanding the values of nation-building and global citizenship.

In our world of academic globalization, it is important to equip children with the ability to cope with the trends of mobilization in the education sector”.

As the school is working towards creating an academic environment to encourage, stimulate and support the students for a balanced mental growth and advancement, they have also introduced the concept of ‘online homework’ for the convenience of parents and to provide an exposure to more audio-visuals and Digital classes. Having completed 49 years in providing quality learning, Dalimss Sunbeam Group of Schools has recently tied up with British Council and Face to Faith for their International Students’ Exchange programme. The school has also been recognised in various national and international platforms for their innovative teaching methods and development in education.