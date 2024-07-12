Country Club Unveils VIP platinum global membership card 

Hyderabad, June 2024: Every year, On the Eve of 10th International yoga day celebrations Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Chairman Shri Mr Y. Rajeev Reddy unveiled the prestigious Country Club VIP platinum global membership card at Country Club Hyderabad. To mark yoga day, Mr Rajeev Reddy started the Yoga session along with Simran Ahuja, former Miss India and International yoga trainer. Simran Ahuja performed a few yoga asana’s live sessions and she trained the participants in Hatha Yoga, Pranayamas, yoga nidra, surya namaskaras, Chandra namaskaras.

Speaking to the Media, Rajeev Reddy Said, that Country Club philosophy of healthy life and tradition always gives preference for Health and fitness, for this international yoga day, happy to release Country club global membership card. The VIP Platinum Global Membership Card gives access to, Life time Clubbing, 24/7 Access to Health and Fitness Centres, Unlimited BlockBuster Entertainment Events , 30 Years of Domestic and International Holidays etc. to know more information visit www.countryclubindia.net.

To celebrate, various events and sessions will be organized, Keeping in tune to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Yoga to be celebrated as an International day of Yoga across the world where people from more than 180 Countries from different walks of life. Yoga is from ancient India. Yoga’s origins can be traced over 5000 years ago. Health and Fitness are a part of our Company’s DNA, Rajeev Reddy added

We are proud to be associated with legendary sports personalities Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Mary Kom, Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu, Nikhat Zareen. We create a platform for our members to come together and participate in all our events with great gusto and fervour. Yoga is nothing but a stress buster which is very important for all the members. Country Club being an adventure driven company we lay emphasis on the Health and Fitness of our members practiced through Yoga, Zumba, Swimming, Indoor and Outdoor games in our clubs.

