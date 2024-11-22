Cosylabs Expands Into Sofas with Vibrant New Collection to Redefine Comfort in Indian Homes

Leading the way in contemporary, comfortable home furniture, Cosylabs is excited to announce its entry into the sofa market. Building on its success with floor sofas since its establishment in 2021, Cosylabs is making a significant move to rethink comfort and style in Indian living spaces.

Cosylabs’ new sofa collection brings three elegantly designed options – Sugar, Lemon, and Plum. Each design is available in three sizes (1-seater, 2-seater, and 3-seater) and comes in over 10 vibrant colors, offering unparalleled variety and personalization.

A Response to Changing Indian Tastes

Sofas with antiquated or uninspiring designs have long dominated the Indian furniture industry. Cosylabs seeks to fill important gaps in order to disrupt the market:

Breaking the Wood Dominance: Although hardwood couches are common, they don’t have the cosy, puffy charm that contemporary Indians want in their homes. Cosylabs’ designs feature smooth flowy lines and an overuse of puffy cushions giving it that cosy feeling

Cost-effective Substitutes for Imports: Most purchasers are unable to afford the high price tags associated with imported designs. This leaves Indian consumers with no good options in the affordable luxury segment. Cosylabs manufacturers premium designs locally and prices competitively for this segment.

Refreshing Local patterns: Local products have stayed outdated with large, blocky patterns that lack curves and graceful lines. In contrast, Cosylabs offers stylish, flowing designs that blend utility and current style at reasonable costs without sacrificing quality.

A Splash of Color for Every Home: Indian houses have a lot of color, but the sofa selections are still limited to basic shades like brown and gray. Cosylabs is revolutionizing the market by providing couches in a range of vivid hues, allowing customers to express their individuality via their furnishings. “At Cosylabs, we believe your home should feel as vibrant and cozy as your lifestyle. Our new sofa range reflects this ethos – offering modern designs, unmatched comfort, and bold colors to meet the evolving tastes of the modern Indian customer. In fact, Green and rust Orange are our best selling colours even outselling the more neutral colours like Grey and Beige” – Deepu Panicker

About Cosylabs

Established in 2021, Cosylabs swiftly established a reputation for quality and innovation in the furniture sector because to its recognizable floor couches. The company has solidified its position in the Indian industry and is poised to transform the larger couch market because to its contemporary, cozy, and reasonably priced designs.

