Consider These 5 Things Before Buying New Car Insurance Online

People today increasingly prefer to buy car insurance online. This is because buying car insurance online has become very easy and convenient, providing the buyer with plenty of options to choose from. But with so many policies available in the market, it can be overwhelming to buy the right insurance that is the right fit.

To help make the smartest choice, CHOLA MS Car Insurance explain these five important factors to the customers before they consider purchasing car insurance online.

Understanding the Coverage Needs

When buying car insurance online, the first thing to understand is what kind of coverage one needs. In India, there are two main types of car insurance:

Third-Party Liability Car Insurance: Third-party car insurance, also known as liability insurance, is the basic level of insurance mandatorily required by the law in most countries, including India. It covers

Damages or injuries caused to others

Damage to other people’s property

Legal liabilities

Note that this type of insurance doesn’t cover repairs to the car or any injuries that are suffered.

Comprehensive Car Insurance: Comprehensive Insurance covers third-party liabilities, making it a more inclusive policy and providing extensive coverage for the car. It is best to get a comprehensive policy to make sure one gets adequately protected. This type of insurance includes protection for third-party damages and covers the vehicle against risks like:

Theft or Vandalism

Fire or Natural Disasters

Accidental Damages (hitting an animal, tree, etc.)

Windshield Damages

Third Party Damages

It is important to always assess the value of the car, your driving habits, and the budget before deciding on which type of coverage one requires.

Check for Add-Ons and Optional Covers

One of the benefits of buying car insurance online is that the policies can be customised with add-ons that give extensive protection in specific situations. Some popular add-ons available in India include:

Zero Depreciation Cover: This type of cover deducts depreciation from the user’s claim amount, aiding them with less money for repairs or replacements. But with a zero-depreciation cover, the insurer gets the full claim amount without any deductions for depreciation.

Engine Protection Cover: This cover is a must for those users who live in flood-prone areas. It covers engine damage caused by water or lubricant leaks.

Roadside Assistance: This add-on offers help in case of a car breakdown. It can cover services like towing, minor repairs, or fuel delivery, giving the user a better driving experience.

Passenger Cover: This add-on provides coverage for passengers in your car if an accident occurs, ensuring they are also protected.

While these add-ons may add up to the premium amount, they can be incredibly beneficial in unforeseen situations. Make sure to do a thorough analysis of the types of risks one may incur and then add the add-ons accordingly.

COMPARE POLICIES

Another big advantage of buying car insurance online is the ability to compare multiple policies from different insurance providers. There are various comparison websites available online where one can enter their vehicle details and get quotes from various companies within minutes. When reviewing and comparing policies, it is important to look beyond premium cost and consider other factors such as:

Premiums vs. Coverage: A lower premium can be cost-effective, but it can also mean one is not getting enough coverage. When choosing a policy, make sure that enough protection is offered to cover all risks faced.

Claim Settlement Ratio: This ratio shows the percentage of claims the insurer has paid out compared to the total claims received. A higher ratio means the insurer is reliable and has a good record of paying claims.

Customer Reviews: Customer review gives you a good idea of the service quality, the process, and how satisfied people are overall.

By considering these factors along with premium cost, a policy best for the insurer and the vehicle can be purchased.

Evaluate the Insurer’s Network of Garages

When it comes to car repairs after an accident, a cashless claim process can be a real lifesaver. This means the insurance company pays the garage directly, so the owner doesn’t have to worry about upfront costs (except for any deductibles). This benefit is only made available if the garage is part of the insurer’s network. That is why it is important to review the insurer’s network of garages before you finalise your insurance policy. Find out if there are any garages nearby so that one can save a lot of time and hassle in case of an emergency. Additionally, check reviews of these garages to ensure top-notch service is received.

Understand the Terms and Conditions of the Policy

Before purchase, the terms and conditions need to be thoroughly read before car insurance is bought online. This document provides crucial details about coverage, what is not covered, how to file a claim and renewal terms. Many people overlook this step and face issues when they need to make a claim or renewal. Check for exclusions like regular wear and tear, mechanical issues, or damage caused by driving under the influence. Also, understand the deductibles, which is the amount that is paid before the insurer covers the rest. Higher deductibles usually are for lower premiums. So, make sure that the additional costs are affordable before any purchase is made. Lastly, the claim process needs to be familiarised with, so that the right steps and documents can be provided to avoid delays or claim rejections.

Choosing the right car insurance policy online can make all the difference in ensuring that the buyer and the vehicle are well-protected and stress-free while on the road. CHOLA MS General Insurance hopes you will keep these five things in mind before buying your next car insurance online.

